Candice Bergen's daughter gives birth to a baby

Vogue contributing editor Chloe Malle reveals through a social media post that she and her husband, Graham Albert, welcomed Arthur Louis Albert on May 19.

Candice Bergen She became a grandmother after her daughter Chloe Malle welcomed a son.

The 34-year-old contributing editor at Vogue welcomed the couple, Arthur Louis Albert, last week (ends May 24) with her husband, Graham Albert, and she was excited about the new arrival in a post. from Instagram.

In revealing that Arthur was born on May 19, Malle wrote in the caption "" A week in the world and still observing strict refuge orders in place. "

In one of the sweet photos, Malle is seen holding her son to the chest while wearing a hospital gown. In another instant, Arthur can be seen meeting the couple's adorable dog, Lloyd.

Another snapshot shows Graham holding her baby while wearing a mask.

The "Murphy Brown"The 74-year-old star previously spoke to People about becoming a grandmother, and it burst forth:" We are excited for the moon.

"Oh, are you kidding me? I can't wait," he added. "I know better than to have suggested that to her, so I've never asked her, 'Are you going to have a baby?' I've been very discreet, but I'm excited for her."