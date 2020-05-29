BTS made us laugh and cry on "Break The Silence,quot;

Big Hit Entertainment



BTS just released a new documentary series Break the silence, available on his company's Weverse platform, which follows them from his "Love Yourself,quot; tour in late 2018 to his "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,quot; world tour that ended in Seoul in November 2019. Like his documentary series previous Bring the soul and Burn the stage (they like to get the most out of their initials), the seven episodes of Break the silence Offer insight into the ups and downs of life on tour for Korean superstars. These are some of the moments that made us laugh and cry …