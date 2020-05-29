BTS made us laugh and cry on "Break The Silence,quot;

The series offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the band's 2018-2019 world tour.
one)
When Jin spoke about not feeling well enough.
2)
And then, jokingly, he lamented how vague he is.
3)
When Jimin tried to buy something at the Apple store and was overwhelmed by the crowd.
4)
And later that day, he and J-Hope were followed by the paparazzi.
5)
When everyone ate together and wondered where Jungkook had disappeared, and the camera cut him off as he ran through his hotel on a one-man mission to find chicken.
6)
When Jin described the void that follows the extreme extreme of performing in concerts.
7)
And RM talked about how the joy of the stage can drive you crazy, playing one of the songs from his latest single "On,quot;.
8)
When everyone teased Suga for avoiding eye contact with them during performances.
9)
And everyone remembered their many food fights.
10)
But then they talked about how envious they are of the ordinary life of their friends.
eleven)
And RM explained how the careers they love come at a personal cost.
12)
When Suga also said that although he won a lot, he lost things that are important to him, something he explores in his newly released mixtape, D-2.
13)
And Jin also talked about how he had lost people close to him.
14)
When V imitated an opera singer in rehearsals and made everyone else laugh, especially Suga.
fifteen.
And RM tried new glasses and embraced his father's inner energy.
sixteen.
When J-Hope revealed that while he loves what he does, sometimes the struggles of idol life make him want to escape.
17)
And he revealed that he feels a lot of pressure to maintain a certain public personality.
18)
And Jungkook also opened up about the pressure he feels to live up to people's perception of him, something he explores in this fragment of his song still to be released "Decalcomania,quot;.
19)
When Suga revealed the improbable reason why the solo scene, "Seesaw," involves a door.
twenty)
When J-Hope laughed that someone on the street recognized him, he didn't either.
twenty-one)
And Jin wished J-Hope a happy birthday, a day too early.
2. 3)
When the seven members had a long and frank conversation about their fears about the possibility that BTS would disband sometime in the future.
24)
And Jungkook talked about feeling like he would have nothing without BTS, adding that the idea of their splitting up worries him a lot.
25)
When J-Hope broke the tension by mocking the camera.
26)
When publishers juxtaposed the band's first records with current images of them achieving all their dreams.
27)
And every time the members talked about how meaningful their connection is, how much they love each other and how it feels to be together.
