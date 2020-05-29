Britney Spears launches & # 39; Mood Ring (By Demand) & # 39; to Streaming

Expert in social distancing Britney Spears has released a new song. Kind of. According to ME!, his song "Mood Ring (By Demand)" was originally released as "Mood Ring", an additional feature on the Japanese edition of his 2016 LP GloryAs such, it was not fully available on all streaming platforms elsewhere. That changed at midnight Thursday, when Spears' camp gifted the song to their fans with an Instagram ad, smeared with emojis, basically letting them know that because they asked for the song and the album's alternate artwork, they were given both. Earlier this month, fans managed to get Glory, inspired by the #JusticeForGlory Social media incentive, at number 1 on the pop-up list on iTunes has also clearly been rewarded.

The slow-burning electro-pop "Mood Ring (By Demand)" was produced by DJ Mustard and culminates with the phrase "My love is a humor ring / You change me". It is a great cut. And that's great because there doesn't seem to be any original music coming from Spears at any point in the near future: in 2019, a permanent break from the music business that his team quickly confirmed Spears has he had such a famous career that there's no need for me to come back if she doesn't want to but I wonder what will happen in august when your conservatorship is to renew. If you are no longer restricted to your limits, will you run to the studio to make a concept album about your experience? A girl can dream. And she can also listen to "Mood Ring" below.