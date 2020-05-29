Britney Spears just relaunched a 2016 song you may not have heard yet

Britney Spears It has a special gift for its fans.

On Friday, the "Toxic,quot; singer turned to social media to release her single "Mood Ring," which originally appeared as a bonus song on her 2016 album. Glory and only released in Japan. Marking their first music release in four years, Spears was thrilled to announce that the song was now available to stream everywhere and shared a snippet of "Mood Ring,quot; on Instagram.

"I reused this since we don't use it …" he wrote. "You guys wanted a new album cover ….. !!!" "!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

"Mood Ring,quot; sees Spears hugging herself as she opens up to her new love, which highlights all the colors of her "mood ring,quot;.

"My love is a ring of humor," he sings in the hot song. "Emotions from top to bottom / All these mood swings / You can read the touch of my skin / Nothing in my body, but this tone of humor / You change me,quot;.