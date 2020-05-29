Britney Spears just relaunched a 2016 song you may not have heard yet

Britney Spears It has a special gift for its fans.
On Friday, the "Toxic,quot; singer turned to social media to release her single "Mood Ring," which originally appeared as a bonus song on her 2016 album. Glory and only released in Japan. Marking their first music release in four years, Spears was thrilled to announce that the song was now available to stream everywhere and shared a snippet of "Mood Ring,quot; on Instagram.
"I reused this since we don't use it …" he wrote. "You guys wanted a new album cover ….. !!!" "!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
"Mood Ring,quot; sees Spears hugging herself as she opens up to her new love, which highlights all the colors of her "mood ring,quot;.
"My love is a ring of humor," he sings in the hot song. "Emotions from top to bottom / All these mood swings / You can read the touch of my skin / Nothing in my body, but this tone of humor / You change me,quot;.
Before the relaunch, Spears surprised fans with new Glory Cover art to celebrate the album by hitting no. 1 in iTunes.
J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD
In it, she can be seen rocking in a gold chain mail suit while holding a thick chain in the middle of the desert. "You asked for a new Glory cover and ever since it hit number one we have had to make it happen!" She published. "I couldn't have done it without all of you!"
While the relaunch is quite exciting for Spears fans, it's unclear when the "Oops! I Did It Again,quot; singer will be returning to the studio. Earlier this month, Jamie Lynn Spears revealed that her older sister has taken a break.
"… she's relaxing. And I think that's good," said the Zoey 101 alum shared with The Hollywood reporter. "Britney deserves it. She's gone crazy. So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to. She has given the world a lot. I don't think there are plans for anything, for the moment ".
