Britney Spears finally launches & # 39; Mood Ring & # 39; around the world!

%MINIFYHTML03f0b931f0b8972daae196e5e09035a311%

Britney Spears fans have been waiting to hear her new music for a long time and it seems like it's finally happening! Kind of!

%MINIFYHTML03f0b931f0b8972daae196e5e09035a312% %MINIFYHTML03f0b931f0b8972daae196e5e09035a312%

The star flocked to social media to announce that the Mood Ring will launch worldwide tonight!

As you may know, that song was originally just a bonus featured on their Glory album and was only released in Japan at the time in 2016.

This means that fans from anywhere else in the world have been unable to stream the song or download it, at least not legally!

Fans also think that's not the only surprise he has for everyone, especially since Britney also traded her cover for Glory as a way to celebrate the fact that she's back on the iTunes charts and moving up!

‘You requested a new Glory cover and since it hit number one we have had to make it happen! I couldn't have done it without all of you! "He posted earlier this month.

Not too long ago, Jamie Lynn Spears mentioned that her sister is not going to start making new music in the near future even though it's been four years since Britney released something new.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she explained that ‘… she is just relaxing. And I think that is good. Britney deserves it. She has taken off her ass. So if she wants to make another album, great. But if you don't feel like it, you don't have to. She has given a lot to the world. I don't think there are any plans at the moment. "

Meanwhile, Britney has focused on raising her children and spending quality time with her boyfriend Sam Asghari!

Ad %MINIFYHTML03f0b931f0b8972daae196e5e09035a313% %MINIFYHTML03f0b931f0b8972daae196e5e09035a328% %MINIFYHTML03f0b931f0b8972daae196e5e09035a328%

The two have a great relationship and things went perfectly even in the midst of quarantine!



Post views:

0 0