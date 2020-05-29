Brian Flores, more athletes react to the death of George Floyd, riots in Minneapolis

Many people in the sports world have spoken about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent protests across the country. LeBron James shared an Instagram image of himself wearing a shirt that said "I can't breathe," Floyd's words to now-former police officer Derek Chauvin before Floyd died. Steve Kerr, Carson Wentz and DeMarcus Lawrence have also turned to social media in recent days to voice their thoughts.

Friday was no different. High-profile athletes and coaches in all sports expressed their desire for racial justice and an end to police violence after Floyd's death on Monday. Dolphins coach Brian Flores made a powerful statement that the team posted on their Twitter feed. Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a request for understanding.

MORE: NHL's Evander Kane challenges Tom Brady, Sidney Crosby to react

Chauvin was shown on video by keeping his knee around Floyd's neck while arresting Floyd on suspicion of forgery. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, later died in the custody of Chauvin, who is white, and three other Minneapolis officers. All four officers were fired and Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Minneapolis has been the scene of riots and looting since Floyd's death.

KAEPERNICK REACTS: & # 39; We have the right to fight & # 39;

A sample of the growing reactions from the sports world on Friday:

