Brian Flores, more athletes react to the death of George Floyd, riots in Minneapolis

Many people in the sports world have spoken about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent protests across the country. LeBron James shared an Instagram image of himself wearing a shirt that said "I can't breathe," Floyd's words to now-former police officer Derek Chauvin before Floyd died. Steve Kerr, Carson Wentz and DeMarcus Lawrence have also turned to social media in recent days to voice their thoughts.

Friday was no different. High-profile athletes and coaches in all sports expressed their desire for racial justice and an end to police violence after Floyd's death on Monday. Dolphins coach Brian Flores made a powerful statement that the team posted on their Twitter feed. Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a request for understanding.

Chauvin was shown on video by keeping his knee around Floyd's neck while arresting Floyd on suspicion of forgery. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, later died in the custody of Chauvin, who is white, and three other Minneapolis officers. All four officers were fired and Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Minneapolis has been the scene of riots and looting since Floyd's death.

A sample of the growing reactions from the sports world on Friday:

There has to be a change in the way of thinking. The rational must overcome the irrational. Justice must overcome injustice. Love must be greater than hate. If you put yourself in someone else's place and don't like the way they feel, that's when you know that things must change. – Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

The black community needs our help. They haven't been listened to for too long. Open your ears, listen and speak. This is not politics. This is human rights. – Joey Burrow (@ Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020