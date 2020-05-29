Boulder County Sheriff's Office solves rape and murder case in 1970 – Up News Info

Betty Lee Jones (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said DNA evidence identified a man who died in 2019 as the person who likely raped and murdered a 23-year-old Denver woman in 1970.

According to a statement, Betty Lee Jones was found dead on March 9, 1970 by two Colorado Department of Transportation workers on an embankment in Colo. 128 near the Boulder and Jefferson County border.

Investigators said Jones, a mother of two, had been tied up, sexually assaulted, strangled, and shot.

Jones was last seen alive at her home in Denver the day before her body was found after an argument with her husband. Witnesses said Jones left the house and tried to shoot down cars, and eventually got into a blue sedan.

Paul Leroy Martin

The case reopened in 2006 and DNA evidence found on Jones's body was submitted to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, but did not match any profile in a national database or any known suspect, including the husband. Jones.

In 2019, the DNA was provided to a private laboratory, Bode Technologies, which was able to use genealogy to develop a family tree and reduce the suspect to a Denver family.

A family member, Paul Leroy Martin, was found to have died in June 2019. His body was exhumed and his DNA matched the profile found on Jones' body.

Martin had no known bond with Jones, but Martin's family believed he was driving a blue sedan.

