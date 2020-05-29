Boulder County Sheriff's Office solves rape and murder case in 1970 – Up News Info

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said DNA evidence identified a man who died in 2019 as the person who likely raped and murdered a 23-year-old Denver woman in 1970.

According to a statement, Betty Lee Jones was found dead on March 9, 1970 by two Colorado Department of Transportation workers on an embankment in Colo. 128 near the Boulder and Jefferson County border.

Investigators said Jones, a mother of two, had been tied up, sexually assaulted, strangled, and shot.

Jones was last seen alive at her home in Denver the day before her body was found after an argument with her husband. Witnesses said Jones left the house and tried to shoot down cars, and eventually got into a blue sedan.

The case reopened in 2006 and DNA evidence found on Jones's body was submitted to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, but did not match any profile in a national database or any known suspect, including the husband. Jones.

In 2019, the DNA was provided to a private laboratory, Bode Technologies, which was able to use genealogy to develop a family tree and reduce the suspect to a Denver family.

A family member, Paul Leroy Martin, was found to have died in June 2019. His body was exhumed and his DNA matched the profile found on Jones' body.

Martin had no known bond with Jones, but Martin's family believed he was driving a blue sedan.

"In addition to our heartfelt thanks to CBI, the FBI, and all contributing scientists and investigators, I would like to personally thank Detective Steve Ainsworth for his diligent work and tenacity in solving this cold case, which was so brutally compromised." Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a statement. "Steve has a long career, much of it dedicated to unsolved cases, and he does a wonderful job for these victims and their families."

A statement of probable cause was filed on May 26 with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, and a murder charge would have been filed if Martin had been alive today.

"Every unsolved homicide represents a tragic and unexplained loss," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "These victims deserve justice. Their families deserve answers and some sort of closure, but the investigative path has cooled, unless and until someone like Detective Steve Ainsworth picks it up again. Detective Ainsworth did an exceptional job working on this case for many years. Today's announcement from the Sheriff's Office is the culmination of years of hard work by Steve Ainsworth and the investigative team.

"Due to his tireless efforts and perseverance, as well as recent advances in DNA analysis, if he were alive today, Paul Martin would be charged and prosecuted by the District Attorney's Office for the tragic murder of Betty Jones." "