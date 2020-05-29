Boston Ballet and Pops collaborate on "quarantine friendly,quot; performance

%MINIFYHTMLf04b7a51e546ac389c67c391f240a57a13%

Dancers from the Boston Ballet and musicians from the Boston Pop Orchestra have collaborated on a socially distant rendition of Tchaikovsky's "White Swan,quot; from "Swan Lake,quot; shared online Wednesday.

In the performance, a harpist and violinist remotely accompany two ballet dancers as they perform intricate choreography in a Jamaica Plain department.

The piece begins with Derek Dunn alone in the apartment kitchen as the white swan Odette. He soon floats in the living room and joins his real-life partner Paulo Arrais acting as Prince Siegfried for a romantic duo. Arrais choreographed the performance, and both he and Dunn are lead dancers for the Boston Ballet.

The house belongs to ballet soloist Isaac Akiba, who also filmed the performance on his phone. The video opens with a panoramic view of the sky taken by Arrais from the ceiling before delicately transferring the phone to Akiba, who hides and ducks under the window. Akiba said the initial shot emulates a swan flying into the ad-hoc dance studio.

He said the final duet took about eight takes to hit.

"The cat was at the window for the shot that we were happy with," Akiba wrote in an email. "On that side of my house, squirrels generally run down my drain, so he was on the lookout."

The musical accompaniment is by harpist Jessica Zhou and assistant concert director Elita Kang, who released the collaboration to Arrais.

"I have been a ballet lover since childhood, so the prospect of being able to collaborate with dancers, even remotely, is a dream come true for me," Kang said in a statement.