Bob Kulick passed away at age 70, brother confirms

In his tribute, former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick notes that the guitarist and record producer is "at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as hard as possible."

Rock veteran Bob kulick He has died, at the age of 70.

The death of the guitarist and record producer has been confirmed on social media by his brother, ex Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"I know that he is now at peace, with my parents, playing his guitar as high as possible," he wrote.

Bob Kulick worked with people like Meatloaf, Roger Daltrey, Lou reed, Michael Boltonand Diana Ross over the course of his four-decade career as a high-demand session player and producer.

He began a nearly 50-year relationship with Kiss in 1973 after auditioning for a role in the band. He was ignored but he co-wrote and recorded with the band. Bob also guessed Paul StanleyThe 1979 solo album and even suggested his brother to the band.

The Kulick brothers were not around, and last month (April), Bruce confessed that his relationship with Bob was unhealthy after a dispute over "copyright infringement." Bob claimed that his brother had filed a restraining order against him.