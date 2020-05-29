Black parents answering tough children's questions after George Floyd's death by Minneapolis police officer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They are the conversations in black families, transmitted from generation to generation, the life and death lessons on the interaction with the police.

"My parents sat us down at the table and said, 'Do what you have to do to get home,'" shares Jason Shelton.

The Associate Professor of Sociology at UT Arlington is now Dr. Shelton, and even now, he does not let his guard down.

Even more challenging, the the father is asked to explain

"They are asking us questions, why daddy? Why would they be afraid to run away?" He says of his daughters, now 9 and 11 years old, after the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, which came to light in recent years. weeks.

It was time for the talk. Again.

“I said well, these are the things that happen in our society. Too many people look at the color of our skin and decide that we are guilty and then we have to prove our innocence. "

As a parent and teacher, he says that George Floyd's death in Minneapolis has affected a different nerve.

There's a deeply disturbing video of him handcuffed and on the ground, panting because he can't breathe as an officer kneels on his neck for about eight minutes.

But Shelton, who is also the Director of UTA's Center for African American Studies, says there is something different about the nation's reaction.

"It's not just about my African American students," says Shelton. "I get emails from white students who took my classes years ago. I'm getting into conversations with kids I went to high school with who want to talk about this. White clothes. My point is that this problem is resonating with a wide range of people today, and that's why this feels different. "

And while as an academic, you can understand what is fueling the unrest after Floyd's death, you know that the unrest produces destruction, but there are no solutions.

"We don't want violence. We don't want ruined and ruined lives, we don't want people to lose their businesses," Shelton says, noting that riot-torn neighborhoods often never recover. "That is why we must take this seriously and we must get involved in these issues, so that we do not have violence."

What's next

"In the end, what solves social problems is politics," Shelton insists. “To create a change, it cannot be random. We need a policy. "