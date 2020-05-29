Blac Chyna sues landlord for more than $ 70K

Blac Chyna is reportedly suing his landlord for more than $ 70,000.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, she claims that owner Michael Kremerman owes her more than $ 20,000 from her security deposit and is now asking for $ 50,000, or double the original deposit of $ 25,000.

The documents were filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Last year, Kremerman sued Chyna, alleging that he breached his lease five months earlier and failed to pay the rent. He claimed that Chyna owed $ 55,546 for the lost rent but subtracted her $ 25,000 deposit from the total; however, he added $ 18,000 in damages.

Chyna denies that she owes him money.

"Blac Chyna has filed court documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court proving that he does not owe his former landlord $ 72,000 for allegedly not paying the rent on his rental home. In fact, Chyna has informed the Court that the landlord has she owes Chyna more than $ 20,000 to her security deposit for the luxury home she kept in excellent condition, "her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told PEOPLE in a statement.