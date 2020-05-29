Home Entertainment Blac Chyna sues landlord for more than $ 70K

Blac Chyna sues landlord for more than $ 70K

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Blac Chyna is reportedly suing his landlord for more than $ 70,000.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, she claims that owner Michael Kremerman owes her more than $ 20,000 from her security deposit and is now asking for $ 50,000, or double the original deposit of $ 25,000.

The documents were filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Last year, Kremerman sued Chyna, alleging that he breached his lease five months earlier and failed to pay the rent. He claimed that Chyna owed $ 55,546 for the lost rent but subtracted her $ 25,000 deposit from the total; however, he added $ 18,000 in damages.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©