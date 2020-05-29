Bill Brown Ford airs the Detroit Youth Choir Graduation Benefit on May 29 at 6pm – Up News Info Detroit

Friday, May 29

6:00 pm.

Bill Brown Ford

$ 2,500

$ 500

– In, to, awill stream their spring benefit concert and graduation on http://Facebook.com/BillBrownFord. The event will raise funds for the 2020/2021 school year and will include a "Bow-Out,quot; ceremony to recognize the eight graduated members of the Choir. COVID-19 had initially forced DYC to cancel this event, but after hearing this,offered to present the benefit as the tenth performance in their home concert series, and will also coincide with the firstraised and giving aaward each of the eight seniors.

Every Friday for the past nine weeks in Bill Brown Ford & # 39; s Facebook page, they have organized a charity concert for a local Detroit Metro musician struggling and unable to play live during the pandemic. More than 250,000 people have seen the shows, and have been raised $ 10,000 for local musicians

"We didn't want the pandemic to get in the way of the Detroit Youth Choir Concert and Spring Benefit Graduation," he said. Matt Garchow, New Vehicle Sales Manager for Bill Brown Ford. “These young people have been such a brilliant star in our community, and we wanted to help them by organizing this event as part of our home concert series, coinciding with the first $ 2,500 raised and giving each of the eight graduates a $ 500 grant."

Detroit Youth Choir performance and "Bow-Out,quot; ceremony for its eight seniors will take place Friday, May 29, to 6:00 pm. at http://Facebook.com/BillBrownFord. The Bill Brown Ford concert series has drawn an average crowd of 25,000; More than 50,000 are expected this week to see the Detroit Youth Choir. A broadcast version of the concert and "Bow-Out,quot; ceremony will also be available, and everyone is encouraged to donate to the Detroit Youth Choir at https://bbford.us/DONATE.

"Thanks to Bill Brown Ford & # 39; s Endless personal and financial commitment to the Detroit Youth Choir, we were able to save our spring graduation benefit concert, "he said Daniel Valentine, Director of the Detroit Youth Choir Program. "All of our artists will also distance themselves socially during the show, which we hope will serve as a great example for young people across the Detroit Meter."

THE DETROIT YOUTH CHOIR: Founded in 1996, it is a nonprofit organization serving youth with a musical, dance, and theatrical arts education and has maintained a graduation rate of 98%.

BILL BROWN FORD: Livonia, MI is the largest AXZ Plan and Ford Truck dealer, and sells more discounted vehicles to Ford employees than any other dealership in the US. USA With the largest inventory in Michigan.

SOURCE Detroit Youth Choir

