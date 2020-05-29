"Bedrock Relaunch,quot; Offers Downtown Detroit Business Rent Reduction – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info)

Michigan

Detroit

– Howcompanies start to open their doors, Bedrock (center)the largest commercial real estate company) today announced "Bedrock Relaunch," which will offer improvements to the rent relief program that began in March with a three-month rent reduction.

Through Bedrock Relaunch, Bedrock will provide all eligible restaurant and retail tenants with the option to temporarily modify their lease to reflect the following:

All rents and fees did not apply during the month of June, as a grace period to increase your business as government restrictions begin to loosen

Base rent is not paid in favor of paying 7 percent of gross sales

The tenant security deposit can be applied to reopening costs and costs associated with space modifications / reconfigurations through reimbursement.

Temporary lease amendments will cover the rest of 2020.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that even when all companies are able to reopen, their sales volume is unlikely to immediately return to pre-pandemic levels, and we want to make sure that rental payments are not a barrier to success. ", said Matt Cullen, CEO of Bedrock. "Dan Gilbert Bedrock was founded 10 years ago on the principle that a landlord must be an invested partner with each tenant, as well as a responsible corporate citizen. We are committed to doing everything we can to make sure we all get through this together, including looking for pilot initiatives to help drive traffic back to storefronts. "

Bedrock Relaunch is part of an ongoing effort to help position Bedrock tenants for a safe and successful reopening after the COVID-19 outbreak, and government guidelines for community safety that forced businesses to close to other thriving businesses. . Bedrock's help program began in March, which offered tenants in small businesses and restaurants reduced rent during April, May, and June; along with the implementation of a small business resource page at bedrockdetroit.com. That stage was intended to help our tenants overcome the uncertainty of recent months. Now that businesses are beginning to reopen, Bedrock Relaunch is meant to help them succeed.

While this temporary lease amendment is slated to expire December 31Bedrock's commitment to downtown success doesn't end there, and rent relief is just one lever the real estate developer is pulling toward the goal of turning the lights back on downtown Detroit. Sidewalks and street closings to increase the ability to eat safely, turn parking lots into car movie theaters, and special shopping events are just a few ideas being considered for the future phases of Bedrock's launch.

"Real estate leaders, entrepreneurs and municipalities will need to come together to find creative solutions for a safe reopening of local economies," Cullen continued. "I think America's main streets will look different for a while yet, but if we all work together, the reopening can still be successful."

Since March, Bedrock and the Rock Family of Companies has committed millions to building the resilience of local businesses, through rent relief, the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), and grant funding. Earlier this month, Bedrock helped launch Detroit Mayor Duggan's Detroit Means Business program, which offers DetroitSmall businesses with access to a Playbook to safely reopen financial resources, EPP and webinar content obtained from industry experts.

Small businesses have been at the center of Bedrock's retail strategy ever since. Dan Gilbert He led the purchase of his first building, The Madison, 10 years ago. In the years since, Bedrock has continued to invest in Dan's vision of supporting small businesses through programs like the seasonal one. Downtown Detroit markets and a general retail strategy that places local retail concepts alongside some of the world's most popular brands.

While several companies were mandated to cease operations or made the difficult decision to temporarily close during this unprecedented time, many center companies remain open and have implemented innovative adaptations to continue serving the community. Bedrock continues to support and encourage tenants to overcome some of these operational challenges and find creative ways to persevere.

A comprehensive list of Bedrock tenants whose doors remain open and services remain available as of today has been compiled here. This list will continue to be updated.

Eligibility for the Bedrock relaunch is evaluated based on the following criteria:

The tenant must be currently operating as a retailer, food and beverage provider, or a new tenant who opens earlier 12/31/20

Tenant must be current on their lease prior to pandemic business interruption

About Bedrock

DetroitBedrock-based is a full-service real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development, leasing, financing and management of commercial and residential buildings. Since its founding in 2011, Bedrock and its affiliates have invested and committed more than $ 5.6 billion to acquire and develop more than 100 properties, including new construction of developments in the city center Detroit and Cleveland totaling more than 18 million square feet.

Bedrock's real estate portfolio consists of 210 office tenants and 125 retailers and restaurants in Detroit Technology-focused center, most of which are new to the market. Key tenants in the office include Coyote Logistics, IBM, Microsoft, Quicken Loans, LinkedIn, StockX, Universal McCann, UBS, Ally Bank & # 39; s Fifth Third Bank national and regional headquarters. Key retail tenants include H,amp;M, Plum Market, The Lip Bar, 6 Salon, Lululemon, Shake Shack, and many others.

Bedrock is currently developing four transformation projects including the Hudson site, the Monroe blocks, the Book Tower renovation, and the expansion of One Campus Martius. Bedrock is also under construction for City Modern, a community development in Detroit Brush Park neighborhood. Partner with DetroitHeadquartered in Shinola, Bedrock developed the world's first Shinola Hotel on Woodward Avenue, which opened in early 2019.

Bedrock is dedicated to creating jobs for Detroiters and investing in job training. Over the past year, the company has invested in both Randolph & Breithaupt Career and Technical Centers to build a talent flow for Detroit growing economy

Creating unique experiences through real estate is Bedrock's mission. To make this happen, Bedrock and its affiliates continually invest in major public art installations and place-building initiatives throughout the city.

To learn more about Bedrock's business model, visit the For More Than Profit book. For more information on Bedrock projects, visit bedrockdetroit.com or contact us at Twitter and Facebook

Click here for a full timeline of Bedrock's involvement with the Rock family of companies within the Detroit community.

SOURCE Bedrock

