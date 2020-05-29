Bebe Rexha's parents had coronaviruses but are improving now that the singer reveals

Bebe Rexha's parents contracted the coronavirus, but Bebe claims they finally recovered. During a conversation with Extra, the 30-year-old singer explained that her parents became ill with the virus and were extremely ill for three weeks.

Rexha said she was "very nervous,quot;. Bebe, who is currently in Los Angeles, wanted to drive across the country to be with her parents in New York City, but was told not to come. According to the pop star, they insisted that he not go there with her and her brother.

Fortunately, they recovered and things have been going well since then. Rexha says they can finally try the food again, and is very happy about that. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic started and really took over the United States, New York State has become a hot spot.

However, over the past month, the state has been slowly improving, and Bebe couldn't be happier that the east coast is "starting to see the light." These days, Bebe is preparing to release a song called "Here’s to 2020,quot;.

According to the pop star, there has not been a generation that has dealt with something like this before. Rexha went on to say that the song is a testament to the strength and strength of this generation.

If you have been following Bebe Rexha, you will know that she has sympathized with those who suffered from the virus from the beginning. On March 17, Bebe went out to warn her followers on Twitter, arguing that she knew several people who lost someone in their family as a result of the virus.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter wrote on her Twitter account in March that "it wasn't a joke." During the same social media exchange, Bebe also asked the federal government to allow Americans to leave without paying some of their bills for the foreseeable future.

Around the same time, Bebe was also giving some of her fans money through her cash app. The singer asked followers that they needed to send her her username and she would help pay her bills.



