BART's projected budget includes more than $ 100 million in cuts – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – With considerable losses in sales and passenger tax revenue due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, BART's current projected budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 includes more than $ 100 million in cuts and avoids layoffs and licenses, BART officials said Thursday.

The BART Board of Directors received a report on the budget at its Thursday meeting, with proposed cuts to multiple sectors of the agency. Spending in the proposed budget has been reduced by $ 145 million from that described in the agency's $ 1,016 billion preliminary budget, which the board reviewed approximately two weeks ago.

Spending on labor, down $ 35 million, and capital allocations, down $ 92 million, were the two biggest impacts of the agency's planned spending. The addition of $ 44 million in coronavirus-related spending brought BART's proposed spending to $ 915 million, a 10 percent drop from the preliminary budget.

"We are one of the few transit agencies that takes money out of our operating budget and places it on capital priorities," said BART Board Director Rebecca Saltzman. "We have the commitment and, hopefully, very soon we will be able to reinstate (those projects)."

The state of more budget cuts for BART as the pandemic continues depends heavily on support from federal funds, according to agency officials. The cuts are not expected to continue with next year's budget, but that also depends on future federal funds.

While the one-year hiring freeze for BART station employees and police officers is expected to save the agency about $ 36 million, BART expects to receive a total of $ 239 million in federal law funding. Aid, Relief and Economic Security Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, BART CEO Bob Powers called the budget "precariously balanced,quot; and relied heavily on agency allocations from the CARES Act.

With a budget adoption deadline of June 25, BART can make further adjustments to the proposal as needed. Powers said the board will receive quarterly budget updates as the pandemic continues.

"We are going to work to shape what we can shape," Powers told the board on Thursday. "We are going to quickly monitor and react to elements that we cannot shape."

BART officials said the trains will remain on a 30-minute base schedule for the foreseeable future, as the number of passengers is around 90 percent below normal.

BART officials expect train service to begin increasing again toward a 15-minute base schedule for September, when the agency expects the state to further relax its shelter order at the coronavirus site.

On its current schedule, the agency would not need to increase its train driver staff until early 2021, as long as the spread of the virus begins to dissipate or treatment such as a vaccine is developed and becomes available on a large scale.

On Wednesday, BART announced a 15-point plan to restore passenger confidence and give passengers confidence that trains will be safe when they return to BART regularly.

The plan builds on the health and safety protocols BART enacted when the pandemic began in earnest in mid-March, such as the most frequent disinfection and disinfection of train cars and stations, and the availability of hand sanitizer at all stations.

"We knew there were problems with security and cleanliness even before the pandemic," Board Director Janice Li told BART officials Thursday. "So early and often, please involve my board colleagues and me in what we can do to encourage the safe return of our passengers."

The board must approve the budget by June 25. Fiscal year 2021 will begin on July 1.