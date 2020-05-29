Barstool's Dave Portnoy says the NFL won allowed him to watch & # 39; MNF & # 39; with Roger Goodell

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he will not be allowed to watch "Monday Night Football,quot; at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's home, despite winning an auction for the opportunity to do so.

"We all knew this was coming (expletive)," Portnoy said in a video He shared Friday night on his social media accounts.

Portnoy, a 43-year-old Swampscott native, submitted the highest bid, worth $ 250,450, at an NFL-organized auction for the opportunity to watch a "Monday Night Football,quot; game with Goodell in the "Cave of fans "of Goodell & # 39; s Bronxville, NY residence. The winner would also receive two tickets to a regular season game.

But Portnoy says he will neither receive the tickets nor the invitation to Goodell's house. According to Portnoy, the NFL said a background check failed, one of the preconditions for winning the auction, as stated on its website.

Portnoy says the league marked several incidents in its history in its decision. In 2019, Portnoy falsified his credentials to attend the opening night of Super Bowl LIII and then violated the ban on attending the game days later. In 2015, he was arrested along with three other Barstool employees after a sit-in at NFL headquarters to protest against Tom Brady's Deflategate punishment. In 2011, Portnoy posted a nude photo of Brady's son, who was two years old at the time.

Portnoy has not been shy about his disdain for Goodell. Before the initial NFL game in 2017, he ordered and distributed 70,000 turquoise rally towels showing Goodell's face with a red clown nose.

According to Portnoy, your credit card will not be charged. Instead, he says, the league will donate $ 250,450 to six charities and select "a deserving front-line worker,quot; for the experience.

"Don't do charity work and let a guy beat whoever you don't want to win," Portnoy said to close his video. "It depends on you,quot;.