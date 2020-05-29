Back to school – The New York Times

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.

%MINIFYHTMLacb6efc1b93cd41dba1655e538edb70114% %MINIFYHTMLacb6efc1b93cd41dba1655e538edb70114%

The return of Australian children to school has been one of the hottest topics in the country, with bursts of disputes between federal and state officials, while parents and teachers grapple with their own fears and frustrations. But what about the students?