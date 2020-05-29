Back to school – The New York Times

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.
The return of Australian children to school has been one of the hottest topics in the country, with bursts of disputes between federal and state officials, while parents and teachers grapple with their own fears and frustrations. But what about the students?
Their voices have been more difficult to find, so I thought it would be helpful to ask some of the children I know what their experience has been like and how they feel about slow return to class and normalcy.
I started at home with my son Felix Stewart, who is a 16 year old VCE student at Princes Hill High School in Melbourne.
Felix returned to school this week with mixed feelings. He told me that he was relieved to return to school for social reasons, but that learning at home worked incredibly well for him.
"These past few months have been some of the most productive in my entire school career," he said. "I am someone who is so easily distracted. I have also accepted that if someone tells me to do something, I don't want to do it. Maybe it is my teenage brain / caveman. When there is no one to tell me I have to do something, so I tend to do it. "
Felix also said the past two months have been valuable in terms of preparing him and other older high school students for what lies ahead.
"These past few months have been a good workout for what we are really trying to accomplish," he said. "Most jobs that I know of don't have a single boss who checks a room of 30 employees, telling everyone to get to work."
Even some younger students seem to have enjoyed the flexibility of learning from home. Archie Trengove, who is in first grade at South Preston Primary in Melbourne, just celebrated his seventh birthday with a Harry Potter-themed isolation party that declared his "best birthday,quot;.
Although she returned to school this week, she loved the time she spent at home and said, "It was nice spending so much time with my mother.
It has flourished during these months, learning to read much better than it could before. When asked if there was anything wrong with learning from home, he said, "No, not really."
These responses, of course, are not universal. With some schools better equipped and more competent with remote learning than others, disparities in teaching and experience have tended to vary even more at home than at school.
And many students say they prefer a structured classroom.
That's true for Charlotte Dawson, a ninth-year student at Wesley College in Melbourne who just turned 15. Charlotte will return to school on June 9 and feels like she's been left behind while learning through Zoom.
"It is especially difficult in math, because the teacher generally came and checked how everyone was doing," she said. "You have to be much more direct and proactive to attract that attention, and not everyone is good at it."
He also said he believes teachers have been making up for the loss of face-to-face instruction by burdening students with much more work than they would normally be given. (This is a complaint shared by Felix as well, along with many other children.)
However, what is clear from talking to all of these children is that education rarely takes these differences into account, nor is there much room for children to discover what conditions help them learn better.
For many parents, quarantine has provided that opportunity. It reinforced how different each student is and how unique schooling for everyone will always leave some children behind.
If anything positive can emerge from this great learning experiment that Australia has embarked on, it could be that schools are beginning to allow flexibility for students with different learning needs and styles.
Have your children thrived or struggled with home learning? Let us know on [email protected] (And if there are students out there who would like to share their experiences, we'd love to hear from you, too.)
Here are this week's stories.
And for you …
Two weeks ago, we wrote about life slowly returns to normal in Australiaand asked how his life has changed during the pandemic. One reader wrote when telling us about his experience as an American in Sydney that he has no access to government assistance, and is struggling with anxiety and problems with his landlord. And yet:
Not everything sour is bad. In fact, I am a fan of sour candy, or popsicles as they are called below. COVID forced all of us to stay home, and in my case this forced me to see the beauty in my home.
Suddenly, our best friends and followers became our neighbors. Our friendly six year old neighbor has been our new best friend, joining us for pancake parties in our front yard and roasting marshmallows.
Toby, our neighbor's dog, has also been part of our recent circle of close friends. He is one of the coolest, calmest dogs I know, a great addition to the isolation package. Reaching out to friends and just saying "how are you,quot; has become the norm, and it really feels good when others are brutally honest and say how they feel, even if it's pretty or not.
– Carolina Luna