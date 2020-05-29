B-1 bombers of the US Air Force. USA They integrate with Ukrainian fighters for the first time – Upnews Info

On Friday, the US Air Force. USA He announced that his Lancer B-1B bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, carried out a strategic mission of long-range Bomber Task Force throughout Europe and the Black Sea region.

A Ukrainian Su-27 Flankers and MiG-29 Fulcrums escorted two B-1B Lancers from Bomb Wing 28 at Ellsworth Air Force Base during the joint exercise.

"The Bomber Task Force missions to Europe demonstrate commitment to our allies and partners while providing a clear message of deterrence to any adversary," said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, commander of the US Air Force. USA In Europe and Africa of the African Air Force. "The integration of our strategic bomber presence in Europe demonstrates that the United States, along with any ally or partner, is ready to deter and, if necessary, can use these capabilities together."

The flight also included integration and interoperability training with the Polish F-16 and MiG-29 and the Romanian F-16 and MiG-21, which provided surveillance of escort and combat patrols in the Black Sea region.

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, Turkish and American KC-135 based at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey and other NATO air refueling aircraft allowed the B-1 to complete the journey Roundtrip from Ellsworth Air Force Base without delay, while providing air refueling support to our partner nation aircraft.

In addition, the B-1s were integrated with the Greek F-16 air police for an overflight of Skopje, in northern Macedonia.

"The Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate to our NATO Allies, including our newest member, North Macedonia, that these strategic missions enhance the preparedness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge throughout the world, "said General Tod D. Wolters, Commander of the US European Command. USA "Integration and interoperability with our NATO allies during these missions, be it the support of air tankers or combat escorts, are indelible actions that show that the Alliance is as strong as I have ever seen."

Bomber missions familiarize the aircrew with air bases, airspace, and operations in different geographic combat commands. These missions build competition and trust, and demonstrate the credibility of our forces in addressing a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in our history.