Ava DuVernay, Jeffrey Wright, Journalists Criticize Minneapolis State Patrol Tweet About CNN Crew Arrests – Up News Info

A Minneapolis State Patrol tweet about the morning arrests of CNN journalist Omar Jiménez and his crew has drawn strong criticism for its inaccuracy.

Jiménez and his camera crew were arrested during a live CNN broadcast early Friday while covering the Minneapolis protests over the death in police custody of George Floyd. The entire incident unfolded live on CNN New day. Jiménez could be seen identifying himself as a reporter while holding his CNN badge and telling State Patrol officers that his crew would move to where the police needed them. Jiménez was handcuffed and the officer took him away. He was then followed by the rest of the camera crew, who were also handcuffed and taken away. They were later released after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz intervened.

In its response to the incident, the Minneapolis State Patrol tweeted: “In the course of cleaning the streets and restoring order on Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol agents, including three members of a team of CNN. All three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media. "

Director Ava DuVernay was one of the first to criticize the response on Twitter. "That was not what happened. This is a lie. We all saw it," DuVernay wrote. "This turn is wrong and false. You do your organization a disservice even by trying this nonsense. Stop tweeting and learn how to do your I work correctly, start by reading the constitution.

That is not what happened. This is a lie. We all saw it. This turn is wrong and false. You do your organization a disservice even by trying this nonsense. Stop tweeting and learn how to do your job correctly. Start by reading the constitution. – Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2020

CNN responded quickly, tweeting, "This is not accurate: Our CNN team identified itself, on live television, immediately as journalists. We thank Minnesota @GovTimWalz for their swift action this morning to assist in the liberation of our team," responded the CNN's official communications account.

Angels in america star Jeffrey Wright retweeted the Minneapolis State Patrol's response, writing "You all know those cameras and microphones record things, yes?"

Clayton Sandell of ABC News replied: “This is an absolutely ridiculous explanation. These officers need a little corrective training on a document known as the United States Constitution. "

Freedom of The Press also responded, writing: “Watch the full video. The CNN reporter and camera crew are arrested live on national television, doing nothing wrong, being respectful and asking where they should go. This is after two days of other reporters receiving tear gas and being hit by rubber bullets from the police. ”