Athletes in all sports distrust the virus and test on return

%MINIFYHTMLee07827b8f18858cb84b6a33fb0a351a13%

Chris Thompson is an NFL running back. He is also the father of a 4-month-old daughter, Kali. Guess which of those facts is most important to him as he reflects on eventually returning to work in the midst of a pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLee07827b8f18858cb84b6a33fb0a351a14% %MINIFYHTMLee07827b8f18858cb84b6a33fb0a351a14%

"If I'm going to practice or play and come home with the virus … that's my biggest concern," said Thompson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this month after seven seasons with the Washington Redskins.

"We are not robots," he said. "People out there say, 'Hey, with everything that's going on, we need sports in our lives to forget about everything.' That's fine. But you should also think about this: When we go back to training camp, you're gathering 90 Boys from 90 different places … and it happens that many of us get sick. "

These are the kinds of thoughts that those who play the games that people love to watch, discuss, and gamble are dealing with as the blockages caused by the coronavirus outbreak begin to ease and various sports resume competition (NASCAR and UFC, for example) or trying to figure out how to do it, like Major League Baseball, the NBA, and the NHL.

Reporters from The Associated Press spoke to more than two dozen athletes from around the world, representing seven countries and 11 sports, to get an idea of ​​how concerned or confident they are about resuming competition. What emerged, above all, was the feeling that they are going through the same type of calculation that much of the rest of society is: What is safe today? How do we stay healthy together with my family, especially without a cure or a vaccine?

"There certainly is an element of the unknown," said New Jersey Devils defender Connor Carrick. "This hasn't been studied for that long yet, even if it feels like an eternity some days."

Or as Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who has won nine Grand Slam tennis doubles titles, explained: "It is somewhat difficult even to assess what should concern me."

Mattek-Sands said he believes those responsible for his sport will do everything possible to protect participants, which coincided with the general consensus among those interviewed by AP.

They also consider optics.

"You would have these billionaire (team) owners who are probably socially estranged in their boxes, while there are guys on the field playing a game without fans," said Kelvin Beachum, an NFL free agent. "I think it would be very, very uncomfortable."

Almost unanimously, he was cautious about enough COVID-19 testing (what types, how many, how often) and other precautions (contact tracing, for example) that leagues, unions, and government bodies could institute as develop protocols.

Most echoed Thompson's sentiment that "we should have constant evidence," but there were questions about too many nasal or blood samples.

%MINIFYHTMLee07827b8f18858cb84b6a33fb0a351a15%

"If the tests don't come back for a couple of days and whatnot, how does it really work?" Two-time Olympic ski champion Mikaela Shiffrin said. "It is good to know if the result is positive or negative. But if we are talking about being tested today to be able to compete tomorrow, but the results do not return for two days, it really does not help."

Ryan Zimmerman, a member of the World Series champion Washington Nationals, was adamant: "Someone will have to make sure that the evidence presented will be able to detect this before it can cause any kind of outbreak among people in the United States." . little proximity. "

Some wondered if they would agree to vaccinate against seasonal flu if necessary, as it was in Australian rugby. Two athletes said they never receive seasonal flu shots, one didn't want the recommended shots before a recent trip to Africa, either, and they're not willing to change that.

Others were unsure whether to agree to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if ordered by a league.

"I think he would stop by some kind of shot to play," said St. Louis Cardinals All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong. "There is a fine line between what (MLB) can do to protect us and some things they can do to exercise power over us."

For those in sports like golf or tennis that require international travel, there are questions about how easy it will be to jump from one country to another, and how easy it will be to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

"You are so concerned that you don't want to be the cause of … someone else's death," said Padraig Harrington, a three-time Irish golf champion. "Traveling, you have a fear that you are going to make it, and you still have that fear of passing it on to someone who is vulnerable."

He mentioned his 80-year-old mother, but the list goes beyond the athletes' families: coaches, training personnel, officials, arena workers, and, if any, spectators. In addition to the families of those people.

"The pressure to 'get back out there' makes it clear," said Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta, "that athletes are not necessarily seen as humans, with the families they have."