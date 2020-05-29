Ascension Michigan to resume elective surgeries, other health care services – Up News Info Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Ascension Michigan plans to resume elective surgical procedures and other vital health care services at its sites using a gradual and thoughtful approach with a focus on health and safety, beginning May 29.

All efforts are aligned with Governor Whitmer's Executive Order.

Ascension Michigan hospitals and outpatient centers will begin scheduled surgeries and procedures, prioritizing those that are most urgent, while simultaneously ensuring the continued ability and safety to provide care to COVID-19 patients.

"Ascension Michigan hopes to safely provide additional non-emergency medical and surgical procedures, as appropriate at all of our facilities, while continuing our current safety practices and following all CDC guidelines," said Dr. Ken Berkovitz, Executive Vice President of Ascension and Ministry Market. Michigan Ascension. "Our approach to returning to scheduled surgeries is clinically directed, working with our physicians, physicians, and facility experts on a strategy that will keep our patients, associates, and physicians safe."

In addition, Ascension Michigan will continue with a series of security measures already in place, including advanced telehealth capabilities for virtual care, universal masking, restrictions on hospital visitors, social distancing and detection of all people who enter our facilities, including controls Of temperature.

Ascension Michigan will continue the ongoing extensive cleaning and sanitation of our facilities, including all surgical areas, and each hospital will have a designated surgical patient space. Measures have also been implemented to ensure that we maintain adequate levels of inventory of personal protective equipment in all of our ministries of health.

"We remain focused on surge preparedness and continued COVID-19 care as we safely return to serve the broader medically necessary health care needs of the community," said Dr. Charles Husson, Medical Director of Ascension Michigan . “We know this is a smooth situation, and we are prepared to be flexible and responsive to rapidly changing conditions in our community and our sites of care. Our collective efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are working, but the pandemic is not yet over, "Husson said." As we look to the future, we ask not only our staff, but our community to remain vigilant by masking, practicing social distancing and following local orders to stop the spread of the virus. "

