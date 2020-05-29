Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy fatally shoots a person Tuesday afternoon

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
An Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed a person Thursday afternoon near a Centennial apartment complex, according to a press release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Two deputies were investigating "criminal activity,quot; in the 9700 block of East Geddes Avenue around 3:15 p.m., according to the press release. About 30 minutes after their investigation, officers found a suspect.

The sheriff's office did not clarify what criminal activity the deputies were investigating.

%MINIFYHTML56b797e0a7bbf06a44ddf3e787bcc5c515%

A deputy shot the victim, who has not been identified until Thursday night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office did not say whether the dead man was armed.

