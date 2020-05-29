Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy fatally shoots a person Tuesday afternoon

%MINIFYHTML56b797e0a7bbf06a44ddf3e787bcc5c513%

An Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed a person Thursday afternoon near a Centennial apartment complex, according to a press release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Two deputies were investigating "criminal activity,quot; in the 9700 block of East Geddes Avenue around 3:15 p.m., according to the press release. About 30 minutes after their investigation, officers found a suspect.

The sheriff's office did not clarify what criminal activity the deputies were investigating.

A deputy shot the victim, who has not been identified until Thursday night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office did not say whether the dead man was armed.

Two deputies, whose identities were not disclosed, were not injured.

Those deputies will be placed on administrative leave with payment pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the agency's policy.

The Critical Incident Response Team of the 18th Judicial District is investigating, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the sheriff's helpline at (720) 874-8477.