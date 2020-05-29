Apple's first look "Ted Lasso" at Jason Sudekis, Bill Lawrence Comedy – Up News Info

Apple has released a first look at Ted Lasso, a new comedy series by Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence that will premiere globally on Apple TV + on Friday, August 14.

Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small Kansas college football coach hired to coach a professional football team in England, despite having no experience as a football coach.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as an executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) through its Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content.

Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, and is based on pre-existing NBC Sports formats / characters.

The Apple TV + subscription service is available in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as on tv.apple.com.