Apple now sells refurbished iPhone XRs

You can now buy a refurbished iPhone XR from the Apple Store, MacRumors reports. It's a cheaper way to get last year's best-selling phone, and Apple's restoration process means it should work almost identically to a new model.

A refurbished 64GB iPhone XR will set you back $ 499, a savings of $ 100 over its current price of $ 599, while a refurbished XR with 128GB of storage costs $ 539, $ 110 less than the $ 649 Apple now charges. on the new phone. Although the refurbished phone is available in a more limited selection of colors, there is a wider selection of storage options. The 256GB iPhone XR, which Apple discontinued last year, can be purchased refurbished for $ 629.

Those prices aren't quite as cheap as what Apple is charging for its new iPhone SE, which starts at $ 399, but the XR is still a great option, especially if you're reluctant to use bezel and prefer to use Face ID instead of Touch CARNÉ. OF IDENTITY.

All refurbished phones purchased from Apple carry a one-year warranty, as well as a new battery and a new external case. Apple also tested the devices to make sure they work, and the company is also repackaging them in a new box complete with accessories and cables.