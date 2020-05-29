Amazon offers temporary hires in Colorado somewhat more permanent

Amazon conducted a hiring spree in March and April, adding 175,000 seasonal positions nationwide, including more than 4,600 in Colorado, as the population stayed home and online shopping, especially for groceries, increased.

Amazon said Friday that it expects to offer permanent full-time positions to 125,000 of the hired workers during the pandemic that begins in June. That will include more than 1,700 of recent hires in Colorado, where Amazon employs 4,000 people statewide.

“For those who want to stay and grow with Amazon, more than 1,700 of these roles will be offered in Colorado from seasonal to permanent full-time. These new roles are specifically for customer satisfaction and last mile delivery. Amazon hopes to offer more full-time roles in the coming days, ”Amazon spokeswoman Anne Laughlin said in an email.

Colorado is seeking a 37% retention rate compared to 70% nationwide among contract workers. The jobs have a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour; comprehensive medical, vision and dental insurance; 50% match 401 (k) and paid parental leave.

Dozens of Amazon facilities have suffered outbreaks of COVID-19 among workers, including nine confirmed cases reported this week at a distribution facility in Aurora. The company said it spent $ 800 million on COVID-19 containment measures in the first half of the year.