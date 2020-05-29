Akshay Kumar talks about the true heroes of our country.



While the nation faces a blockade for almost two months, there are people who work selflessly to make sure we are safe in our homes. Police, doctors, medical personnel, and all the frontline warriors are doing their best to help the nation overcome the pandemic. And today, Akshay Kumar thanked them for keeping us safe at such critical times.

Akshay Kumar, ambassador for one of India's leading brands in the hosiery segment, yesterday revealed his new identity with a new vision. The actor released the digitally renewed logo through an electronic press conference following government standards for social distancing.

Speaking about the current situation in the country, Akshay said: “I have been doing meetings and storytelling through video calls, catching up on movies and new shows, and spending time with my family. I feel that we are fortunate to have the privilege of staying safe at home and being with our families. But, this is only possible thanks to our frontline warriors. I would like to sincerely thank you. Thanks to them we are alive. "Their endless work and service help us to be safe in our homes and to obtain our essentials on a daily basis without any problem.

Akshay Kumar currently loves his dad duties for the little angel Nitara. The actor who always has three or four premieres a year and works non-stop throughout the year suddenly has a break from his working life. And she is making the most of spending time with her family.