Agencies may not charge to write a police video – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – Governments must bear the costs of writing the police body camera video before releasing it, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that was hailed by media organizations and it will be costly for cities and counties.

The court unanimously rejected the City of Hayward's attempt to charge the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the National Bar Association more than $ 3,200 for video excerpts taken by police officers who helped respond to protests in Berkeley in 2014.

Protesters protested grand jury decisions not to charge police officers with the deaths of two unarmed black men, Eric Garner in New York City and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Allowing governments to charge for editing the images would have threatened public access to all electronic records, the Committee on Reporters for Press Freedom and 33 media organizations said in a report by a friend of the court.

The groups argued that those fees would have deterred access to materials needed for public oversight of law enforcement.

Jim Ewert, general counsel for the California News Editors Association, called it "one of the most important cases in the Public Records Act that has been passed down by the Supreme Court at one time." Otherwise, a ruling risked creating "insurmountable obstacles to the public's right to know," he said.

The decision came when police in California and elsewhere responded to protests over the death of another black man in police custody: George Floyd in Minneapolis.

California judges reversed an appeals court decision that the city could charge for its editing costs.

"If that had become the law of the land, it would have been very troublesome," said David Snyder, executive director of the Coalition's First Amendment. He called the ruling of the higher court "a great decision for the transparency and accountability of the government."

Hayward city officials declined to comment, spokesman Chuck Finnie said. Spokesmen for the California League of Cities and the California State Association of Counties did not immediately comment.

Hayward had attempted to recoup his costs for the approximately 40 hours it took employees to gather and edit six hours of video to remove information that he claimed was exempt from public disclosure, such as personal medical information and tactical security measures by law enforcement.

State law already prohibits governments from charging for redacting portions of written records, and judges ruled that the same rule applies to electronic records.

"In terms of video editing, what (the city employee) did was not substantially different from using an electronic tool to draw black boxes on exempt material contained in an electronic document," wrote Associate Justice Leondra Kruger. .

Deciding otherwise, he said elsewhere, would mean "an agency could charge for the time spent writing an electronic version of a document even though it could not charge for the time spent writing a hard copy of the same document."

Otherwise, the removal costs "could be prohibitively expensive for some applicants," he wrote, although he acknowledged that the decision means higher costs for governments with limited resources.

Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, in a separate concurring opinion, said the evolving technology will likely significantly reduce processing costs over time.

Associated Press contributed to this report.