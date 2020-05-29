A son's long struggle to clear his family's name is only half the profit

Mr. Ahn continues to fight for a formal investigation and an apology.

After more than 20 lawsuits, the South Korean courts recognized Mr. Ahn as a torture victim and paid him $ 73,000 in damages, but refused to reinstate him as a school teacher. Another court denied awarding compensation for his family's sufferings, and accepted the government's argument that there was no evidence of wrongdoing and that the statute of limitations had long since expired. North Korea neither admitted to kidnapping his brother nor confirmed his fate.