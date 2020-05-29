A son's long struggle to clear his family's name is only half the profit

SEOUL, South Korea – The soldier spoke in a shaky voice, describing how he had lived as a beggar in South Korea and smoking "cigarette butts thrown by the American G.I.s." As he said listeners on the radio, he had fled his South Korean unit in Vietnam, leaving the "chests,quot; of North Korea.
South Korea branded the 23-year-old soldier, Ahn Hak-soo, as a deserter, and his family members as potential enemies of the state. His brother Ahn Yong-soo said that when he was a teenager, he was tortured by military intelligence agents who used electricity or water with salt and pepper. Later, he said he was forced to quit his job as a school teacher.
South Korea, which once victimized innocent citizens in the name of protection against the communist north, is still struggling to accept its past.
About 320,000 South Korean troops served in Vietnam, the largest foreign contingent fighting alongside the Americans. But when they retired in 1973, their top commander, Lt. Gen. Lee Se-ho, claimed that no South Korean soldier was a prisoner. Mr. Lee's command insisted that several missing soldiers, including Hak-soo, were not prisoners of war, but deserters or deserters who did not deserve repatriation, according to declassified documents.
Mr. Ahn helped destroy that official narrative.
In 2009, South Korea finally recognized Hak-soo as a prisoner of war, the country's first designated Vietnam War veteran. The government now believes that he was captured by the Vietcong guerrilla and kidnapped from North Korea, which used it for propaganda.
"In South Korea, few have been interested in the Vietnam War," said Mr. Ahn, a 67-year-old Christian pastor. "People viewed the enemy as making them a shameful and dishonorable prisoner."
Mr. Ahn continues to fight for a formal investigation and an apology.
After more than 20 lawsuits, the South Korean courts recognized Mr. Ahn as a torture victim and paid him $ 73,000 in damages, but refused to reinstate him as a school teacher. Another court denied awarding compensation for his family's sufferings, and accepted the government's argument that there was no evidence of wrongdoing and that the statute of limitations had long since expired. North Korea neither admitted to kidnapping his brother nor confirmed his fate.
"The South Korean government clearly neglected its duty to protect its own citizens," said Heo Man-ho, a political scientist at Kyungpook National University.
"At least Ahn Hak-soo had a brother who has fought stubbornly to clear his name," he added, "but no one has stepped forward for other Vietnam War soldiers who were recorded as killed in action but who likely ended up in North Korea,quot;. "
Mr. Ahn's fight is part of the country's broader reflection on past human rights violations that officials justified in pointing out the communist threat from the North. In May, the South Korean Parliament passed a bill to relaunch the Truth and Reconciliation Commission; The commission's investigations into such violations were halted in 2010 under a conservative government.
Mr. Ahn plans to take his family's case to commission.
"When my brother appeared in North Korea, it was enough for the authorities to label him a deserter," he said. "And our whole family was devastated."
The second son of the family of five children in Pohang, South Korea, Hak-soo was sent to Vietnam in 1964 as a radio man at the Korean Mobile Army's First Surgical Hospital near Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City. . In his last letter home, he said he would return on September 16, 1966. He disappeared a week earlier on a trip to collect medical supplies.
During the Cold War, South Korea blacklisted families whose relatives ended up in North Korea, ensuring that they did not advance in their strongly anti-communist society. Counterintelligence agents watched them, often extracting false confessions through torture that they were in contact with their relatives in the north.
After Hak-soo appeared in North Korea, Mr. Ahn's father was forced to resign as the principal of an elementary school. Mr. Ahn, then a teenager, was called "little brother of the community,quot; by his high school teachers.
The Defense Security Command, the military's counterintelligence arm, had its secret local office adjacent to its school. When Mr. Ahn was outside, he said, the armed officers there would look over the wall and call him for questioning.
"An agent put a gun to my head and pulled the trigger," Mr. Ahn wrote in "Whitewash and Truth," a memo he published in 2014. "It had a tremendous impact, as if my brain was exploding in terrible sound. of death. "
When Mr. Ahn became an elementary school teacher in 1975, officers appeared at his school in Seoul, questioning and beating him in the custodian's office. He was forced to resign five years later and sign a document telling him not to talk about what had happened, or he would be punished for "an act that benefits the enemy."
Mr. Ahn has moved his family 31 times, but said that officers followed him as "leeches." In 1984, he flew to Great Britain to study divinity at the University of Aberdeen and later at Cambridge. Government officials also showed up there, an incident so traumatic that Mr. Ahn had to curtail his studies and return home for medical treatment, said a South Korean pastor who befriended him in London in a signed statement filed with the courts.
The Defense Security Command put Mr. Ahn's family under surveillance until at least 1993, according to the organization's files, which was reorganized and renamed in 2018 as part of a reform by the infamous military spy agency.
Mr. Ahn was thinking of emigrating permanently abroad in 2008 when a journalist sent him a 380-page archive of recently declassified Foreign Ministry documents that mentioned his brother's name. Hoping to force some change, he filed several Freedom of Information requests with the military and intelligence agencies.
In the documents, he discovered that his brother's unit in Vietnam had silenced the disappearance for weeks.
An army document said Hak-soo "went,quot; to North Korea "unhappy,quot;. One said that he had accumulated "a great debt due to his complicated relations with women,quot;, so he "deserted,quot; and was then "kidnapped,quot; to North Korea.
Another document said it was clear that he was "kidnapped,quot; to the north, but still called him a "deserter." Some documents wrongly stated Hak-soo's military address, age, and serial number, as well as the year he disappeared.
He also learned from the files that a North Korean spy, who deserted to South Korea in 1976, told his interrogators that Hak-soo was executed in 1975 after a failed attempt to flee the North across the border with China. In the military file, the former spy, Kim Yong-kyu, was quoted as saying that Hak-soo "regretted having deserted the North without freedom."
Kim testified before a government panel in 2009, saying that North Korea lied when it said the soldier defected north. The panel ultimately ruled that Hak-soo was kidnapped, a ruling that forced the military to recognize him as their first P.O.W. in Vietnam.
Such cases, said Han Sung-hoon, a sociologist at Yonsei University in Seoul, show how anti-communist agencies have defended his actions "regenerating an antagonistic relationship with North Korea, including fabricating spy cases if necessary."
Mr. Han, who had served on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said that investigations of human rights violations have often been hampered by the reluctance of perpetrators to be found guilty for fear of being "traitors to the brand and outcasts. "
Mr. Ahn is unmoved. He has continued to collect documents and statements from anyone who had information about his brother, whom he plans to present to the recently revived commission.
"Both Koreas used and then abandoned my brother," said Mr. Ahn.