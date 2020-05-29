A gang of monkeys stole coronavirus blood samples from a laboratory because 2020 was not strange enough – BGR

The latest update to India's coronavirus is that the country is fast becoming one of the new hot spots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, India has seen almost 170,000 coronavirus infections.

If that wasn't bad enough, a gang of monkeys recently stole a sample of coronavirus-positive blood samples from a medical school there.

Certainly, this is one of the strangest incidents that occurred so far during the pandemic that rocked the world, with the latest coronavirus update showing more than 5.8 million infections worldwide and more than 361,000 deaths worldwide from the virus. That is according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University, and while it is as good as illustrating the extent of the coronavirus crisis that is affecting the US. USA In particular, it obviously does not cover all the stories of how the virus is developing around the world. world, including particularly strange ones, such as the group of monkeys in India that in recent days attacked a laboratory assistant and stole a batch of blood samples from coronavirus patients who had tested positive for the virus. 2020 wasn't crazy enough, was it?

Authorities confirmed the incident on Friday, which occurred when a laboratory technician was walking through a medical university campus in the ancient Indian city of Meerut. "The monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples from four COVID-19 patients who are in treatment … (and) we had to take their blood samples again," said Dr. SK Garg, a senior official with the college. Reuters.

At first glance, the incident was almost silly, but there are also some pretty serious concerns. For one thing, officials couldn't say for sure if the monkeys had inadvertently spilled any of the blood samples while walking away. However, people live near the university and are concerned that wild monkeys running nearby may spread the virus in the residential area.

For the time being, at least, "No evidence has been found that the monkeys can get the infection," according to Garg. Of course, this incident also recalls what happened in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated after causing the species to jump from animals to humans.

According to Johns Hopkins numbers, as of this writing, India has seen 169,011 cases of coronavirus, along with 4,820 reported deaths. The incident in India also occurs at a time when the country is trying to navigate the reopening process while cases are also emerging, making India, in fact, one of the new hot spots of a pandemic.

According to The New York Times, some hospitals in Mumbai are so full of patients that some of them are sleeping in cardboard in the hallways In fact, experts are beginning to fear that if India cannot control its outbreak, there is concern that its number of cases could approach a million in a matter of weeks.

Monkeys wait to be fed by passers-by in India Image Source: Channi Anand / AP / Shutterstock