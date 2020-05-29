9 arrested in violent Fontana police protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLee8be9c0a079aaca927a7b90c38e374c14% %MINIFYHTMLee8be9c0a079aaca927a7b90c38e374c14%

– Nine people were arrested in police protests in Fontana on Thursday night that turned violent, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier in the week.

The protests also came after an incident earlier in the day that Fontana police shot and killed a man after he allegedly attacked an officer and a K9 policeman with a crowbar after a clash. The suspect had also attacked a disabled man before his arrival, police said.

According to Fontana police, the protests started around 6 p.m. near the Lewis Library in the 8400 block of Sierra Avenue.

The protests started peacefully with about 50 people, but grew to 100, police said, with the group throwing stones at companies and passing cars as they walked through Sierra.

Around 9 p.m., police ordered the group to disperse. However, several members blocked the intersection of Sierra and Upland Avenues, throwing stones at officers. The police used tear gas against the protesters.

At one point, protesters threw stones at Fontana City Hall, breaking several windows, police said.

Finally, nine people were arrested on various charges. No names were immediately revealed.

This was one of several protests across Southland on Thursday night, including in downtown Los Angeles, that saw a second night of protests. However, turnout was significantly less than Wednesday's protest in which protesters closed Highway 101 and damaged several California Highway Patrol vehicles.

On Monday, the cell phone captured images of the violent arrest of Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pressed against Floyd's neck and repeatedly saying that he cannot breathe. He later died in a hospital.

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday.

According to Up News Info Minnesota, the officers had been sent to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed that Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.

The video of the arrest was broadcast on social media and has sparked protests across the country. During violent protests in Minneapolis on Thursday night, protesters took over a police compound and set it on fire.