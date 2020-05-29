6ix9ine posts a fun boxing video after teasing Lil Tjay

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Gooba & # 39; Shares a clip of him using his girlfriend Jade as a human punching bag after responding to the rapper & # 39; 20/20 & # 39; who threatens to knock him out.

6ix9ine no trolling Lil tjay. A day after turning on with the South Bronx entertainer taunting the latter's friendly boxing match with YK OsirisThe New York City-born star continued to mock him by posting his own boxing video.

In the funny clip shared on Friday, May 29, hitmaker "FEFE" wore a black zip-up jacket with a hood and dark sunglasses, complete with navy green boxing gloves. The funniest part of the video, though, is that he's using his girlfriend Jade as a human punching bag.

"Name a rapper who can beat me … I got the best coach in the world," boasted the legend, before tagging his girlfriend's Instagram handler @__ohsoyoujade.

<br />

6ix9ine's boxing video appears to be his latest response to Lil Tjay's own clip, in which he is seen to have a friendly match with YK Osiris. Tjay's video left many Instagram users concerned, including 6ix9ine who commented on DJ Akademiks' video posting, "Not by an R&B singer." It also left a bunch of laughing emojis.

<br />

Irritated at 6ix9ine's comment, Tjay teased him, "I'll knock you unconscious." The "Gooba" spitter then responded as if writing: "The only thing you think you knock out is the sale of 17 thousand records."

<br />

Tjay has not previously hidden that he is not a fan of 6ix9ine snixing. During an Instagram Live session, he criticized hip-hop fans who still support 6ix9ine after becoming a federal informant. "So all of you fucked up like 6ix9ine's d ** k can suck my d ** k. Shit," said Tjay.

He added: "Look, brother, one thing you should also remember, about this 6ix9ine s ** t is that when you explain things from one perspective, you are going to win, at least for civilians … You may not do it all, brother , and justify making fun of me, brother. Everyone who thinks he did the right thing: get the shit out of this culture. "