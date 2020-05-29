& # 39; Cardinal & # 39; and & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39; 2020 Canadian Screen Awards dominate

%MINIFYHTMLc204897001a711f50b8a137c821a6cb713%

Sienna Films / CBC

The mystery and murder series starring Billy Campbell has been presented as the winner of seven categories, while the comedy created by Eugene and Dan Levy wins six trophies.

Criminal drama "Cardinal"and comedy hit"Schitt & # 39; s Creek"They were the big winners at the Canadian Screen Awards on Wednesday, May 27.

The Hulu / CTV mystery and murder series won seven awards, including best drama, while Eugene Levy and Dan levyThe sitcom, which has been a worldwide success, garnered six trophies, including best comedy.

Eugene also won the award for Best Leading Comedy Actor for his performance as Johnny Rose, the head of a wealthy family forced to move to a motel in a small town, while his co-star Catherine O & # 39; Hara She was named Best Leading Actress in a Comedy.

"Cardinal" stars Billy Campbell and Karine Vanasse It earned equivalent acting accolades for dramatic productions.

"The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation"Ana with an E ", an adaptation of Anne of Green Gables co-produced with Netflix, won five awards, including best drama performance for Dalmar Abuzeid.

The ceremony took place virtually this year after an original event planned for March 29 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trophies honoring this year's best Canadian films and performances will be awarded virtually on Thursday night.