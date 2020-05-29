& # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; s Larissa dos Santos Lima: I would shoot porn for $ 500,000!

Bradley Lamb
90 Day Fiancé star Larissa dos Santos Lima revealed to her followers that she would consider filming a porn movie if the money was correct during an Instagram live chat.

"People are publishing in the press that I'm going to be a porn star. No, I'm not going to be a porn star. Half a million dollars. $ 500,000, I would," he said, adding, "I came here because I have a lot of questions. , this and that, people posting that I was going to be a porn star. It's driving me crazy, Dad. It's not true. "

