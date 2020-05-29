& # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; s Larissa dos Santos Lima: I would shoot porn for $ 500,000!

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa dos Santos Lima revealed to her followers that she would consider filming a porn movie if the money was correct during an Instagram live chat.

"People are publishing in the press that I'm going to be a porn star. No, I'm not going to be a porn star. Half a million dollars. $ 500,000, I would," he said, adding, "I came here because I have a lot of questions. , this and that, people posting that I was going to be a porn star. It's driving me crazy, Dad. It's not true. "

This occurs right after Larissa confessed to her fans that she currently suffers from depression:

"Just sad and depressed more than usual. After so many seasons, the,quot; spotlight "no longer attracts me. I no longer see the light at the end of the tunnel. People with anxiety and depression know it even when they take their medications. ., you exercise, you eat well, the sadness can return and consume you. Even when your life seems so blessed, the dark clouds can float ".

Larissa was brought to the United States by her ex-husband Colt, but they separated when Larissa says Colt's relationship with his mother was intrusive and accused of domestic violence.