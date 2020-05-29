2 Indiana billboards suggest people think twice before visiting Michigan during the pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – Two billboards near the Indiana border suggest that travelers may think twice about visiting Michigan while state coronavirus policies are in effect.

When the vehicles leave Indiana, they find an electronic sign that says, “Now entering Michigan: really? Are you sure of this? "

Similarly, southbound travelers are greeted with a sign as they cross Indiana that reads: “The Great State of Indiana welcomes Michiganns to a state of free movement. Thanks for the income!

But the man behind the billboards said they are actually meant to support Michiganns during their quarantine, not mock the current restrictions.

"It has no political motivation," Steve Swick, president and owner of the Swick Broadcasting Company, which bought the billboards, told CNN.

"I did it just to do it," Swick told CNN affiliate WOOD. “We listen and see all the frustrations that Michiganders are going through. There was nothing political about it. "

Michigan has been locked up since March and Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued an order to stay home multiple times. It is now in effect until at least June 12.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has faced a backlash regarding her shutdown orders. Last month, protesters carrying firearms descended on the Michigan Capitol to pressure the governor to issue more relaxed measures.

President Donald Trump has also attacked Whitmer, a first-term governor, in personal terms for his criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Swick said he wants billboards to make people "think." He wants those who see him to know that the state of Indiana is open for business.

So far, he said he feels the message has been successful, although it is unclear how long he will keep the billboards.

"Maybe we are going to modify something based on the government in Michigan and Indiana for that matter," he said.

On Friday, Michigan opened the upper peninsula and the northern part of the state, with social distancing and other security measures.

The state currently has more than 55,611 cases of coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and more than 5,334 deaths.

Indiana has 32,437 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,030 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

