19th Airlift Wing receives the latest C-130J Super Hercules – Upnews Info

The 19th Airlift Wing received the latest C-130J Super Hercules turboprop military transport aircraft.

Wing 19 of the airlift is the host wing and provides Department of Defense mission-ready airmen and is compatible with the world's largest C-130 fleet. As part of AMC's Global Reach capability, the wing's responsibilities range from providing humanitarian air transport aid to disaster victims, to airdropting of supplies and troops at the heart of contingency operations in hostile areas as well as support for grassroots partners such as the host unit.

A new C-130J Super Hercules was delivered to Little Rock Air Force Base on May 27, marking the last delivery of the C-130J for AW 19.

With the historic delivery of the aircraft, which is the final C-130J arriving from the Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta, Georgia, LRAFB continues to be the largest C-130J operator in the world – the home of Herk Nation.

LRAFB now has a C-130J fleet of 47 aircraft between Wing 19 of the Airlift and Wing 314 of the Airlift.

The 19th Airlift Wing began to transition from an older C-130H cargo aircraft to newer C-130J models in 2004. The conversion of the fuselage allows airmen to enhance strategic and tactical air transport capabilities.

"It is an honor to be part of the team of airmen who welcomed the final C-130J to the Herk Nation House," said Col. John Schutte, commander of the 19th Airlift Wing. "This latest addition to the world's largest C-130J fleet will be used immediately as we continue to design and maintain a nimble, global combat airlift."

The J-model fuselage offers a longer fuselage with additional vane positions for increased air travel capacity, an updated cabin with digital avionics, more efficient engines and propellers, which increase range and speed, and many other improvements.

The C-130J enables LRAFB to quickly provide humanitarian air transport aid to disaster victims and air supplies and troops at the heart of contingency operations in hostile areas of Central Asia, South America and the Horn of Africa.