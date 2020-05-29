18 celebrity Instagram you probably missed this week

This is what you may have missed this week!
We all know that celebrities live busy lives, but since we've all been trapped inside due to the pandemic, they have much more free time on their hands. Here's what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
Kelly Osbourne debuted her DIY quarantine hair.
Ciara had a photo shoot in her backyard.
Nina Dobrev added hairstyling to her resume after practicing at Shaun White.
Priyanka Chopra celebrated two "incredible,quot; years with Nick Jonas.
Amanda Bynes gave fans a quick update on her life.
Karla Souza revealed that she is expecting baby number two.
Kylie Jenner sprouted on her dog's face.
Tom Hanks donated more plasma to help people with COVID19.
Lizzo enjoyed a while in the pool.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes relaxed with their furry friends.
Dwyane Wade dyed her hair.
And Demi Lovato had a little one-on-one time with her boyfriend Max Ehrich.
