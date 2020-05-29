Home Entertainment 17-year-old girl who recorded the murder of George Floyd: I don't know...

17-year-old girl who recorded the murder of George Floyd: I don't know how to feel

Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who recorded the murder of George Floyd, has spoken out about the incident for the first time.

"I saw this man die. I was the one who was recording everything. I have seen him die," Frazier told NowThis.

"I posted the video last night, and it went viral. And is everyone asking me how I feel? I don't know how to feel," he continued. "Because it is very sad, brother. This man was literally here at 8:00 p.m. yesterday."

