17-year-old girl who recorded the murder of George Floyd: I don't know how to feel

Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who recorded the murder of George Floyd, has spoken out about the incident for the first time.

"I saw this man die. I was the one who was recording everything. I have seen him die," Frazier told NowThis.

"I posted the video last night, and it went viral. And is everyone asking me how I feel? I don't know how to feel," he continued. "Because it is very sad, brother. This man was literally here at 8:00 p.m. yesterday."

Due to Frazier's video recording, the four officers involved were fired from their jobs.

She described the moments that led her to record the incident.

"I'm like 'what's going on?' I pull out my camera. This man can't breathe … and they didn't care. They killed this man. And I was there! He was five feet away It's very traumatic, "added Frazier.