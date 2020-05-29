16 die in outbreak of nursing home in Vallejo; Defiant stand of the Sonoma County Sheriff – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

Coronavirus reopening

The concerns of the victim's family voices after the nursing home in Vallejo COVID-19 Outbreak claims

VALLEJO – An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Windsor Vallejo Care Center has claimed 16 lives and left 112 residents infected with the virus, according to Solano County health officials. On Thursday, a family of one of the residents who died expressed concern about the conditions that caused the outbreak. Shawnie Bennett and some relatives of other victims have filed a petition on change.org, asking Governor Gavin Newsom to close the facility. "I think my brother's death could have been prevented if they had taken the proper precautions," said Bennett. read more

Reopening: Concerned Half Moon Bay officials reopened coastal beach parking lots

HALF MOON – Officials announced they would reopen the beach parking lot along the San Mateo County shoreline, but they also voiced concern Thursday night about the impact a weekend increase in visitors to out of town you could have in your community. Those concerns were reinforced by his experience over Memorial Day weekend. "Memorial Day weekend on the coast was, unfortunately, not a pleasant time for people living and working in Half Moon Bay," the official said in a press release. “With the crowd of visitors came reports of trash piles, randomly parked cars on neighborhood streets, people walking through sensitive habitats and areas susceptible to erosion, and even using lawns as restrooms, beach visitors who still Poplar Beach access stairs and other careless behavior are under construction (and blocked -off). ” read more

SF presents reopening plan for meals, shopping, sporting events; Extends the health order indefinitely

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed outlined Thursday's steps to reopen more of the city's business and allow for additional activities in the coming weeks, such as cookouts, indoor shopping, and sporting events, while it extends the city's modified health order indefinitely. The second phase of the reopening of the San Francisco companies has been divided into three groups, 2A, 2B and 2C. Under Phase 2A, businesses like childcare, open-air botanical gardens, and museums would be allowed beginning June 1. Outdoor sidewalk sales services are already allowed from May 18 in the city. Phases 2B and 2C would expand the types of businesses and activities allowed. read more

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick will no longer enforce public health orders

SANTA ROSA – In an open letter to Sonoma County residents, Investigating Judge Mark Essick announced Thursday that his officers would no longer follow public orders from the county health department beginning in June. Essick's letter, posted on the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, says he has consistently heard that county health orders are much more restrictive than Governor Gavin Newsom's orders, despite the fact that the COVID-19 infection rate is low compared to other counties. "However, we continue to see successive public health orders that contain inconsistent restrictions on commercial and personal activities without explanation," Essick said. read more

Some Bay Area DMV offices reopen for clients with existing appointments

SANTA CLARA – On Thursday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles reopened dozens of offices across the state, but the configuration is different from what it was before the pandemic. Week 10 of the coronavirus blockade brought new signs that life is slowly returning to normal in California. Another 46 DMV offices opened Thursday morning, with nine of them located in the Bay Area. The KPIX 5 cameras were there when the Santa Clara DMV office opened its doors for the first time in two months. It was obvious that it would not be the same as always. read more

NorCal Lassen County Sees First Cases of COVID-19, Delays Reopening

SUSANVILLE – A rural northern California county that had been one of the state's two counties with no reported coronavirus cases now has at least five, prompting the county to temporarily rescind its orders allowing the reopening of restaurants, stores, and other services. Lassen County, home to some 30,000 people, had not reported cases of coronavirus until May 22. There were five known cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with 222 tests pending results. In total, at least 814 people had been evaluated, according to county data. The county began reopening businesses under state direction on May 11. It is now the first county to revoke its certification to the state that it can safely reopen. read more

Oakland Bishop: Returning to normal worship will take "a long time,quot;

OAKLAND – The leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland has told pastors and parishioners that the reopening of churches for worship will be deliberately addressed and that "it will be a long time,quot; before returning to familiar forms of worship. In a statement to Catholics in the diocese, Bishop Michael C. Barber indicated that the guidelines of Governor Gavin Newsom and public health authorities should be followed. "Governor Newsom and the California Department of Public Health have issued general guidelines for places of worship that are positive, constructive, and fundamentally aligned with the recommendations that California Catholic bishops have offered in consultation with state and local officials," Barber said. read more

Santa Clara County Seeks Hundreds of Contact Trackers to Track COVID-19 Spread

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County is calling to search hundreds of contact trackers to track down cases of coronavirus. The county has registered up to 100 volunteers, but is seeking up to 800 more. County Executive Jeff Smith wants the public to know, he is not dangerous. "It is not something that puts you at risk for the disease," Smith said. "It really is something to do with just gathering information and spreading information, not spreading viruses." Smith said the work is done over the phone. Without seeking contacts, officials warned that the community could be caught in a longer period of refuge and social estrangement. read more

San José leaders propose public safety cuts to close budget hole

SAN JOSE – With San Jose revenue streams devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders are considering cutting more than $ 10 million from public safety in next year's budget. The cuts would affect the hiring of police and firefighters, reduce access to community services and delay the expansion of a long-awaited fire station in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. With the city's finances in ruins and a $ 71.6 million hole in the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, San José leaders are proposing cuts to city functions as they face a bleak economic future. But public safety personnel said the proposed cuts would return the city to a time when crime rates were high, 9-1-1 response times increased, and residents' quality of life deteriorated. read more

Budget Battle: State Senate Plan Would Reject Most Newsom Cuts

SACRAMENTO – The California Senate's plan to offset the state's estimated $ 54.3 billion budget deficit rejects cuts proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom to public education and healthcare programs, and instead takes more money from reserves and delays billions of dollars in payments to school districts. The Senate plan, released Wednesday night, would spend about $ 8 billion more on public education than Newsom's plan. But most of that money would be in deferred payments to school districts. It means that school districts could go ahead and spend the money and the state would reimburse the districts later. read more

Santa Clara County Sheriff Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates

SAN JOSE – The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced three new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday among inmates in their jails since last weekend. The first of the three was an inmate who tested positive Saturday after being arrested on suspicion of numerous serious crimes on May 9. He was housed in one of the nine "14-day Separation Units,quot; of the county's Main Jail established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inmates in the units receive daily temperature checks and COVID-19 tests before they can integrate into the larger prison population, according to the sheriff's office. read more