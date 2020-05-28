Zdeno Chara appreciates the opportunity to play, even if the restart plan is flawed

“The people involved talked almost daily with player representatives, players and different types of advisers to find the best possible solution. I think at this point we see that it is probably the best. It affects everyone and every team, but it's one of those things that you can't really blame or feel unfair about. "

%MINIFYHTML3eb3c613f7f63c8dcf53449f49467e4615%

Chara was speaking from Boston, after taking a long drive from her off-season home in Sarasota, Florida, to his wife Tatiana, their 11-year-old daughter Elliz, and 4-year-old twins Ben and Zack. On March 27, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker stated that all travelers arriving in the state should be quarantined for two weeks. The NHL is likely to have two or more weeks to open its practice facility, so Chara is unlikely to delay.

"We took all the mandatory safety precautions, actions, while we were in Florida," said Chara. “The same is true here in Boston. We are just following orders. "

The 43-year-old league statesman said he was keeping fit, a big surprise there, and expects a fast-paced but accelerated acceleration of game readiness. Accept the risk of infection that may come.

"I'm sure that even without this pandemic, every time you step on the ice there is a risk of injury or something like that can happen," he said. "Obviously, this is a little different. This is something that hit us very hard, and no one … can guarantee that nothing will happen.

"There will be risks involved. We just have to manage what kind of risk we are willing to accept. "