Zdeno Chara appreciates the opportunity to play, even if the restart plan is flawed

Both the captain and the Bruins' conscience, Zdeno Chara took an overview of the NHL's plan to return.

"For us, we should be grateful for the opportunity we are having," Zoom said Thursday with reporters.

"When you look at real life, (what) other people's families, companies go through, it's one of those things that we have the opportunity to start almost where we end the season. Not everyone has the same opportunity."

Once it is prudent to compete in the games, possibly by the end of July, the Bruins (44-14-12) will play in a three-game round-robin tournament to determine the top four spots in the Eastern Conference playoffs. . That means a team that had 100 points in 70 games, and led the East by 8 points, could go to seed number 4.

Chara didn't seem upset about that.

"It won't be perfect," he said. "I think you have to realize that every time you have this kind of unexpected interruption, with teams at different points, maybe the peaks of the season, different amounts of games … you have to find some kind of solution."

