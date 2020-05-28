YouTuber Myka Stauffer accused of adopting son to win viewers after 'Rehoming' reveal

%MINIFYHTMLd64db656d9f4a21ef95ea016fa53908311%

Almost three years after adopting Huxley from China, the influencer and her husband James are open to their decision to place him with another family who can meet his medical needs.

Myka Stauffer She has been criticized for her decision to re-house her adoptive son. On Tuesday, May 26, YouTube personality and husband James Stauffer opened to their more than 700,000 subscribers that Huxley, 4, no longer lives with them, prompting many to accuse her of doing an adoption trick. to gain viewers. .

Many of the angry responses to Myka came from Twitter. "I'm sick @MykaStauffer adopted an autistic child from China and after years of having him, she gave him up for adoption because he had 'misbehavior' after using him for $$$ on his nearly 1 YouTube channel thousand subs people like this do not deserve followers or children, "one shouted.

Myka Stauffer accused of using her son's adoption to win viewers

Another shared a similar sentiment in writing: "He adopted a boy for opinions and then got rid of him and treated him as a brand deal …" A third went so far as to suggest Huxley's relocation as "a form of it's about people. " The user tweeted, "I really hope CPS looks at this. This is a form of human trafficking. She received money and sponsorship and then rehired when things got tough."

Myka Stauffer faced a backlash over the decision to "go home" to the adopted son

A different user even rated Myka and James as "wild". The reviewer wrote: "And I thought the most brutal thing parents can do is to bribe a university so that their stupid children get an education they don't deserve. But that @MykaStauffer buys a child as an accessory and gives it away when he becomes too much difficult to handle is really deluxe. "

Myka Stauffer tagged as & # 39; savages & # 39; for & # 39; rehoming & # 39; Foster son

Myka and James, who share four other children together, adopted Huxley from China in 2017. Two years later, the 32-year-old opened up in a blog post for The Bump about Huxley diagnosed with level 3 autism spectrum disorder. after she and her husband brought him back to the United States. He noted that the adoption agency only informed them of his brain cyst and tumor.

On Tuesday, Myka uploaded a YouTube video titled "An Update for Our Family" on her channel. Accompanied by her husband, she made public her decision to place her son with another family. "There is not an ounce of our body that does not love Huxley with all of our being," she said as she struggled against tears.

"There wasn't a minute that I didn't do my best and I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple evaluations, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that they needed a different adjustment and that their medical needs , I needed more, "continued the YouTube personality.

In the video, James also addressed Huxley's medical needs. "Once Huxley got home, there were a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of, and that we weren't told about," he said. "For us, it has been very difficult to listen to medical professionals, many of their comments and things that have bothered us. We have never wanted to be in this position. And we have been trying to meet your needs and help you as much as possible … Really we love it ".

Claiming that she "500 percent" felt like a failure as a mother because of that, Myka continued to emphasize, "I didn't adopt a young child to share these things publicly." He added: "Ninety-nine, 95 percent of the struggles we've never publicly broadcast."

Revealing that an adoption agency found Huxley to be his "forever family," the influencer said the boy is "very happy" and "doing very well" in his new home. He also noted that "the girl's new mom has medical-professional training, and she fits in very well."