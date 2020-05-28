YouTuber Myka Stauffer & # 39; Rehomes & # 39; Adoptive son of & # 39; Forever Family & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML05335cdc4179f36c7840d2b0a6046ffe13%

Wednesday Ohio mom blogger and YouTuber Myka Stauffer and her husband James posted a seven-minute vlog on their YouTube channel titled "An Update on Our Family". In it, the couple informed Myka 717,000 subscribers of your decision to give up your adoptive child. Huxley, a child with special needs who "picked up" from China in 2017 and who has appeared in countless monetized videos, has been "relocated" to his "family forever," the couple said. That the language is most commonly used when describing the process of raising a pet seemed not to bother the couple. But don't worry, they are very upset!

“After multiple evaluations, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that they needed a different adjustment in their medical needs. I needed more, ”explains Myka. "There is not an ounce of our body that does not love Huxley with our whole being." There was not a minute when I did not do everything possible … Do I feel like a failure as a mother? 500 percent So when we get insidious and hurtful comments, we really make things worse. ”

In 2017, shortly after adoption, Myka wrote a blog for The Bump titled "What My Autistic Child Has Taken Me To Adopt." In the post, he describes how he visited Huxley at the China Child Welfare Center for the first time and realized that he "was deeply behind in development," a number of problems that went beyond what the paperwork had outlined, remembered. Was finally diagnosed with level 3 of autism spectrum disorder. The post ends when she comes to a conclusion: "Huxley was not the one who needed to change, it was me … my son taught me to love completely and unconditionally, regardless of the circumstances and without exceptions."

Second adoptions are not as rare as it seems: the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA Dear that 135,000 adoptions are finalized each year in the US USA, and 1 to 5% of them are "dissolved". Like Jenn Morson wrote in The atlantic in 2018, “Legally speaking, adopted children are recognized as no different than biological children. And for this reason, parents who choose to put a child up for re-adoption are doing nothing more legally complicated than any parent putting a child up for adoption. But children who end up in need of adoption a second time will see their lives deeply disturbed, and the experience could leave them with life-long doubts about their value. "

I couldn't begin to imagine that trauma, especially coming from a family that seems to describe it in language that is no different than what one would use for a rebellious pet. me I can only hope that when Myka says Huxley is "thriving, that she's doing really well, and that her new mom has medical and professional training" in the vlog, she means it.