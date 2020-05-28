YouTuber attorneys Myka Stauffer speak after adoption controversy

YouTube personality Myka Stauffer and husband James Stauffer support your decision to place your adoptive child in the care of another family.
The couple faced intense criticism after she revealed that Huxley, who were adopted from China in 2017, lived with a more suitable "new mom,quot; to deal with their medical problems. Now, Myka and James' attorneys are speaking on his behalf.
"By meeting our clients, we know that they are a loving family and that they are very caring parents who would do anything for their children," his legal team said in a statement released by People. "Since its adoption, they have consulted with multiple professionals in the health and education field to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients that it might be better for Huxley to be located . another family ".
Myka and James were "forced to make a difficult decision," the lawyers say, adding, "but in fact, it is the right and loving thing to do for this child."
In addition, Myka and James' attorneys insist that they never considered placing the child in the foster care system and worked hard to "hand-select a family that is equipped to handle Huxley's needs."
In the emotional YouTube video, James said Huxley had "far more special needs,quot; than they initially knew. The boy was eventually diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and for the next three years, Myka documented the ups and downs of his online journey.
"There is not an ounce of our body that does not love Huxley with our whole being. There was not a minute that I did not try harder," she said in the video, then added: "I feel like a failure as a mother: 500 percent. So when we get insidious and hurtful comments, it really makes things worse. "
In a 2017 YouTube video, Myka discussed the adoption process and even expressed her family's commitment to raising Huxley.
"In any case, my son is not returnable," he said at the time. "So when I heard all the things the doctor was telling us, it went into one ear and out the other."
"He is our son and that's it," added Myka. "We won't change him, we won't return him. He's our boy."
%MINIFYHTMLd5a1a00da86960e0a0e570f97c3db43514%