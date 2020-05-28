YouTuber attorneys Myka Stauffer speak after adoption controversy

YouTube personality Myka Stauffer and husband James Stauffer support your decision to place your adoptive child in the care of another family.

The couple faced intense criticism after she revealed that Huxley, who were adopted from China in 2017, lived with a more suitable "new mom,quot; to deal with their medical problems. Now, Myka and James' attorneys are speaking on his behalf.

"By meeting our clients, we know that they are a loving family and that they are very caring parents who would do anything for their children," his legal team said in a statement released by People. "Since its adoption, they have consulted with multiple professionals in the health and education field to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients that it might be better for Huxley to be located . another family ".

Myka and James were "forced to make a difficult decision," the lawyers say, adding, "but in fact, it is the right and loving thing to do for this child."