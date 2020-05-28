YouTube star Tati Westbrook returns to social media after his absence

Tati Westbrook it's back.
After more than three weeks, the YouTube star and makeup influencer, also known as @glamlifeguru online, has broken her absence on social media on Instagram with a video montage set up for Jaime Arturo"The truth,quot;.
In the short clip, the star shared a mix of seemingly chronological images with the song's lyrics, including her crying in September 2019, a birthday celebration, and images of birds, wings, and butterflies. There were also a number of quotes, including "We see what we want," "Keep walking," "The universe will put you back in front of the people who broke you," and "Don't trade your authenticity for approval."
At one point in the video, he shares screenshots of the cruel social media comments he received, such as "how can a black heart like yours need a break? Hahaha,quot;, "the queen of YouTube drama,quot; and others telling her to go to hell and wishing her dead.
As the video concludes, another quote says, "You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the end."
"It made me want to quit … but I stopped giving up a long time ago," says a message to viewers. "I'll see you soon … Tati de xo,quot;.
Prior to the video, Westbrook had last posted on Instagram on May 5 with a simple selfie titled "Spending Time with Nature." As for her popular YouTube page, which currently has 9.52 million subscribers, Westbrook has stopped its weekly video posts after uploading a last one on May 4. But why, fans are less sure.
"You've been on my mind, Tati! I miss you and I hope you're okay," commented one fan in her new Instagram video.
"I have no idea what's going on," another fan wrote to others in the comment section.
"When you're ready, we'll be here waiting," another comment assured him.
Westbrook alluded to a possible discontent with his YouTube career when he tweeted on May 5: "I want to move into the middle of nowhere, plant a garden, ride a horse, cook all my meals, while continuing to use glamor for anyone but I. A girl can dream. "
"There is no video tomorrow … my heart and I are taking time," he told fans on May 6.
While Westbrook was apparently on an internet break, May 10 marked the first anniversary of when Westbrook addressed his aftermath with his former friend and fellow YouTuber. James Charles in a deleted video, spurring a now infamous public YouTube saga about their enmity.
%MINIFYHTML6dc5e0fb021f616b51d56eff85a6725c16%%MINIFYHTML6dc5e0fb021f616b51d56eff85a6725c17%