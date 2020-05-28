Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Your briefing on Friday - The New York Times
%MINIFYHTMLcaac375cc0751254c00e5756e94b901513%

Beijing will analyze the details of the legislation in the coming weeks, and the final ruling will help determine the fate of a city that has been a link between China and the West for decades.

%MINIFYHTMLcaac375cc0751254c00e5756e94b901514%

The first signs from Chinese authorities point to an offensive once the law takes effect, which is expected in September.

Meaning: Under the new legislation, activist groups could be banned. Courts could impose long prison terms for violations of national security. China's feared security agencies could operate openly in the city. And civil liberties, at the center of Hong Kong society, may not last.

Analysis: Beijing is "willing to risk permanently damaging one of the engines of its four-decade economic expansion to ensure that its authority over Hong Kong is not questioned," explained our correspondent Keith Bradsher.

So far, Indonesia has relied on its sprawling archipelago and young population to curb the spread. But the number of cases is increasing and could be higher than the country's limited evidence shows. Young people die at an alarming rate.

As hospitals struggle, experts say a full-blown outbreak like those in Europe and the United States would be devastating.

Case study: A random sample of 11,555 people in Surabaya, the country's second largest city, discovered last week that 10 percent of those tested had antibodies to the coronavirus. It could be an alarming vision of the runaway transmission.

Details: In early May, Indonesia had recorded fewer than 12,000 cases and around 865 deaths. By Thursday, the number had increased to 24,538 confirmed cases and 1,496 deaths.

Twenty-eight North Koreans and five Chinese citizens have been charged in the scheme.

The charges are an acknowledgment that the United States has been unable to prevent North Korea from pursuing its nuclear weapons program, through economic sanctions and through President Trump's attempts to forge a relationship with the North Korean leader. Kim Jong-un.

Like most Europeans, our journalist Patrick Kingsley was used to traveling freely across the borders of the European Union. But when he recently crossed the Czech-German border, police officers stopped and searched his car and suitcase. It was "a mildly inconvenient episode,quot;, but it also showed "how messy and disorienting life has become in Europe."

Sometimes other reporters tried to get me out of the post-game scrums, but I learned to fight to get to the front to be seen and heard. Age is just a number. If you get hired to do a job, do it.

My best stories came from observing my surroundings. At the US Gymnastics Championship. USA In Kansas City, Missouri, I noticed that male gymnasts carried honey with them. I started asking and soon found out they did it to improve their grip.

I spent hours watching submarine and handgun launchers hone their art at a training ground in Durham, North Carolina. I even had a chance to launch a bullpen session. Back in New York, while working on editions of the article, I had a lively discussion on arm angles and technique with my colleagues. Soon, we were standing in the middle of the newsroom demonstrating how we would approach the field.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here