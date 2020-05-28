Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Beijing will analyze the details of the legislation in the coming weeks, and the final ruling will help determine the fate of a city that has been a link between China and the West for decades.
The first signs from Chinese authorities point to an offensive once the law takes effect, which is expected in September.
Meaning: Under the new legislation, activist groups could be banned. Courts could impose long prison terms for violations of national security. China's feared security agencies could operate openly in the city. And civil liberties, at the center of Hong Kong society, may not last.
Analysis: Beijing is "willing to risk permanently damaging one of the engines of its four-decade economic expansion to ensure that its authority over Hong Kong is not questioned," explained our correspondent Keith Bradsher.
In Indonesia, "it is too late,quot;
Coronavirus infections They are spreading at an alarming rate on the remote islands of the world's fourth most populous country, and it could worsen soon. After hundreds of thousands of Indonesians gathered for Ramadan in the past few weeks, some experts fear a huge increase in cases.
So far, Indonesia has relied on its sprawling archipelago and young population to curb the spread. But the number of cases is increasing and could be higher than the country's limited evidence shows. Young people die at an alarming rate.
As hospitals struggle, experts say a full-blown outbreak like those in Europe and the United States would be devastating.
Case study: A random sample of 11,555 people in Surabaya, the country's second largest city, discovered last week that 10 percent of those tested had antibodies to the coronavirus. It could be an alarming vision of the runaway transmission.
Details: In early May, Indonesia had recorded fewer than 12,000 cases and around 865 deaths. By Thursday, the number had increased to 24,538 confirmed cases and 1,496 deaths.
Twenty-eight North Koreans and five Chinese citizens have been charged in the scheme.
The charges are an acknowledgment that the United States has been unable to prevent North Korea from pursuing its nuclear weapons program, through economic sanctions and through President Trump's attempts to forge a relationship with the North Korean leader. Kim Jong-un.
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
Lessons from a road trip through Europe
Like most Europeans, our journalist Patrick Kingsley was used to traveling freely across the borders of the European Union. But when he recently crossed the Czech-German border, police officers stopped and searched his car and suitcase. It was "a mildly inconvenient episode,quot;, but it also showed "how messy and disorienting life has become in Europe."
This is what is happening the most.
Minneapolis protests: Police officers They fired tear gas and rubber bullets in southern Minneapolis Wednesday night and Thursday when people set fire to buildings and looted stores days after an African-American man died in police custody. The Justice Department said it was making investigating his death a priority.
English Premier League: The most watched sports league in the world is returning on June 17, awaiting approval from health authorities. The teams will play in stadiums without fans.
Snapshot: Above, a giant kookaburra that Farvardin Daliri built in his yard in Brisbane, Australia, make people laugh. The replica laughs out loud at a sound system it installed inside. "My art form is to adore what is in front of me," he told our journalist.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Out of college and straight to sports reports
Danielle Allentuck is one of 23 young journalists who spent last year in The first group of Times scholarships, A program aimed at developing the next generation of reporters and editors.
She worked as a reporter at the sports desk, writing about N.F.L. draft picks, outlining Simone Biles and covering spring training. She wrote about what he learned on the way. Here is an excerpt:
I was always the youngest person on homework and often the only woman. I learned to be confident and stay firm. When I asked a fan of a Mets game if he would be willing to be interviewed, he said he couldn't speak to me because he was "12 years old." I quickly responded, "God, that's very rude. I turned 13 last week." I kept walking and soon found the perfect person to interview for my story.
Sometimes other reporters tried to get me out of the post-game scrums, but I learned to fight to get to the front to be seen and heard. Age is just a number. If you get hired to do a job, do it.
My best stories came from observing my surroundings. At the US Gymnastics Championship. USA In Kansas City, Missouri, I noticed that male gymnasts carried honey with them. I started asking and soon found out they did it to improve their grip.
I spent hours watching submarine and handgun launchers hone their art at a training ground in Durham, North Carolina. I even had a chance to launch a bullpen session. Back in New York, while working on editions of the article, I had a lively discussion on arm angles and technique with my colleagues. Soon, we were standing in the middle of the newsroom demonstrating how we would approach the field.