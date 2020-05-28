YOU. Call Trump for using "Whatever You Want,quot; in an Anti-Joe Biden ad

%MINIFYHTMLbe0769a962648608de6a71879e48f43513%

TSR Updatez: T.I. It is understandably annoying that his song "Whatever You Want,quot; was used for political gain by Donald Trump.

Donnie's level of meanness never ceases to amaze people, but it's true that people were surprised that he was brave enough to use Tip's record of success for an anti-Joe Biden ad on Snapchat of all places. .

The T.I. released a statement to Hot New Hip Hop saying Donnie's edited video misrepresented Tip's lyrics. In the Snapchat video, the lyrics said, "I don't want Joe Biden, I need Joe Biden, as long as you have me you don't need Joe Biden," as the tune sounded.

"Trump and his team (out of desperation for his campaign) have distributed a video post of the campaign on social media that includes the unauthorized use of the song TI & # 39; s You Like & # 39; , along with edited images of him and Joe Biden, "said an IT representative." The video distorts the lyrics to his number 1 song by rendering the lyrics through text language and distortion of his recorded voice. "

"It goes without saying that T.I. would in no way support Trump's divisive policies and destructive propaganda. The people of our country deserve much better than this.

Be clear, he neither authorizes nor accepts the use of his song to falsely suggest any support for President Trump or to attack Joe Biden. It is sad, but expected, that this president stoops so low to use his property without authority to manipulate the community. The legal team of T.I. And media partners are already moving quickly to block this unauthorized use and make things clear! "

Some may say it was a questionable move by Trump considering T.I's expressed disgust. by Donnie.

The statement further alienates Tip from the president, but it is unclear whether Donald Trump will respond. We will keep you informed on the matter.

