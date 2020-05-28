YOU. about Donald Trump using his song to reject Joe Biden: not authorized

%MINIFYHTMLee33ee212be93b429516d4b34cdef91113%

The rapper's representative also shares that the legal team of & # 39; T.I. and media partners are already moving quickly to block this unauthorized use of their song & # 39; What you want & # 39 ;.

YOU. has spoken after the president Donald trump He used his song "Whatever You Want" to attack his political enemy, Joe Biden. Through a statement issued by his representative, the rapper made it known that he never consented to POTUS to use his art for his campaign.

"Trump and his team (out of desperation for his campaign) have distributed a campaign video post on social media that includes the unauthorized use of the TI song 'Whatever You Want', along with edited images from him and Joe Biden. The video distorts the lyrics to their number 1 song by rendering the lyrics through text language and distorting their recorded voice, "revealed the rapper's manager.

"It goes without saying that T.I. will in no way support Trump's divisive policies and destructive propaganda. The people of our country deserve much more than this," the representative continued. "Be clear, he neither authorizes nor authorizes the use of his song to falsely suggest any endorsement of President Trump or to attack Joe Biden. It is sad, but expected, that this President demeans himself so much to use his property without authority to manipulate to the community ".

Concluding the statement, the representative shared that "T.I.'s legal team and media partners are already moving rapidly to block this unauthorized use and to set the record straight."

The song appeared on Trump's official Snapchat account when his team posted a slideshow of pictures of Biden featuring the T.I. However, instead of its original lyrics, "I want your body, I need your body / As long as you have me you won't need anyone," says the clip from Trump T.I. saying, "I don't want Joe Biden, I need Joe Biden / As long as you have me, you won't need Joe Biden."

The measure was criticized by users of social networks, as one commented: "Wheww despair." Others predicted it was only a matter of time before Tip criticized Trump for the unauthorized use of his song. "T.I. about to turn his vernacular (100) … dictionary in hand!" one wrote. Another commented: "I need @ troubleman31 to achieve a strongly worded cease and desist! Expedited."