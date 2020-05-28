YMCA Dallas will begin in stages at the reopening next week; Visits limited to 60 minutes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML9b91396791dda88821f3e436d50eaea913%

– The Metropolitan Dallas YMCA will welcome members on Monday, June 1 after closing its facilities in March due to COVID-19.

The Dallas Y said in a press release on Thursday, under the guidance of medical experts, that it is working toward a gradual reopening plan.

Phase 1 – Monday June 1:

Frisco Family YMCA

J.E.R. Chilton YMCA at Rockwall

Moody Family YMCA

Park South Family YMCA

YMCA Family Plan

Semones Family YMCA (North of the city)

White Rock Family YMCA

Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO explained in a statement:

“We have decided to take a tiered approach to ensure that we are adequately prepared to reopen. Our plan is to open seven branches in the first phase to see what works and what doesn't.

We will open the rest in phases to protect our YMCA staff and members. This approach allows us to prepare our facilities and train staff while helping members feel comfortable with new routines.

We will contact members to find out what to expect when they enter their YMCA.

We will follow state orders, including capacity limits, keep showers and locker rooms closed and require everyone to maintain a six-foot social distance.

Our staff and volunteers have focused on helping our community during the pandemic and are eager to see our family again AND soon. ”

The Y said it plans to help keep members and staff safe by having limited hours on premises to ensure sufficient cleaning time, allowing limited access to certain equipment and areas on the premises, keeping locker rooms closed and promoting social distancing.

The facilities will allow 25% capacity, following CDC guidelines and local health officials.

Y staff will wear face masks / covers and encourage members to do the same.

Members will be asked to limit their Y time to 60 minutes to allow other members to visit while capacity is limited.

All indoor and outdoor pools will be accessible with limited activities when the facilities open.

Upon reopening, all Y members will have access to any YMCA facility in the greater Dallas area for added convenience during limited operations.

“The safety of our members is our top priority. All open areas within the Y have been evaluated and redesigned where necessary to help ensure social distancing among members, "said Crystal Chavarie, vice president of risk management for the Dallas YMCA." The signage will be placed so prominently throughout the facility to raise awareness of this requirement.We are also spacing out equipment, alternating our treadmill and cardio with any other machine, limiting capacity in classes so everyone has the recommended six feet of space. We have dedicated staff to disinfect the equipment after use, as well as a large number of EPA-registered disinfectant wipes and disinfectants available to clean the equipment. We will also perform a deep cleaning of our branches every night. "

“We are eager to see our members, but we understand that there may be those who may not yet feel ready to return. The Y is here for you, whether you can be in a Y on June 1, or you will continue to be safe at home, "said Rebecca Lee, vice president of Membership and Wellness." Our virtual classes will continue, as will our staff at And it will communicate with seniors and other at-risk members, register, visit, and even help run errands to the pharmacy or supermarket so they can stay safe at home. "

