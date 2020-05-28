Wisconsin state fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML607c97a083a8bfbc79cd02fed089c54f14% %MINIFYHTML607c97a083a8bfbc79cd02fed089c54f14%

The Wisconsin State Fair was canceled Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time since 1945 that the annual 169-year tradition will not take place.

The move was widely expected given the cancellation of state fairs across the country and most major events, including Summerfest in Milwaukee. Scheduled for August in West Allis, the fair draws more than a million people to drop cream sandwiches, ride roller coasters, visit 4-H exhibits, and attend concerts over its 11-day duration.

The safety of fair attendees weighed heavily on the decision to cancel, said Wisconsin State Fair Park Board President John Yingling. The board voted Tuesday to give Yingling the power to decide whether to proceed or cancel the venerable event.

"Please note that the decision to cancel the Wisconsin 2020 State Fair was not made lightly," Yingling said in a statement. “Months of deliberation were carried out, considering all the options to organize a Fair that meets the highest safety standards without compromising the experience. We explore countless models, but ultimately security cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are too great. "

