Windows 10 will now allow you to reinstall from the cloud – BGR

The latest Windows 10 update offers several new features for PC users, including a significant Cortana update, as well as a number of security updates.

The Windows 10 May 2020 update also offers a new way to reset your PC and perform reinstallations, giving users the ability to download Windows 10 files directly from the cloud.

The Windows 10 update is available for download right now, but you may want to back up your sensitive data before getting the new version.

Microsoft has just released its latest Windows 10 update, the May 2020 version, which is available for immediate download. The update introduces some cool features, including faster connections to wireless devices, Windows Hello login improvements, support for Kaomoji on Windows emoji keyboard, Direct X12 Ultimate update for better games, and Microsoft Edge improvements that should increase. your performance. The apps, including Calculator, Notepad, and Your phone, have also been updated, and Microsoft added various accessibility features to the operating system.

The new version also comes with some important features, including the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) and new Cortana cheats. WSL 2 might not say much to most people, but Cortana's new features might come in handy. You can use both text and speech to interact with Microsoft's digital assistant, and Microsoft now supports quick in-app searches that will provide quick access to immediate results on the weather, news and other information. The update also includes a variety of new security features, and one of them is something you might appreciate more when you have to reinstall the operating system.

Windows 10 may have come a long way from hell reinstalling Windows, but it can still be problematic and you may encounter unexpected problems along the way. The new feature won't make problems go away, but it gives you at least one other Windows 10 installation option.

The "cloud recovery option,quot; is not new, as Microsoft detailed the feature in min-January. However, as ZDNet He points out that in his roundup of new security features in Windows 10, you can finally take advantage of it.

The "Cloud Download,quot; option is now available along with the usual "Local Reinstall,quot; option, which was the only way to reset the PC. As expected, resetting the cloud requires an internet connection, preferably a fast one, as the computer can download more than 4GB of data, according to the Microsoft warning shown below.

You will need to upgrade to Windows 10 May 2020 Update before using the cloud download option to restart the computer. That's the 2004 version of Windows 10, which will be introduced as a new Windows 10 update, or you can invoke it by going to Configurations, Update and security, and so Windows update.

A full summary of the Windows 10 May 2020 update feature is available at this link, and From ZDNet It's also worth reading the roundup of new security features in Windows 10 in the May update. As always, with newer versions of Windows 10, things may not work perfectly, and some issues still need to be fixed after the fact.

