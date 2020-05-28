Willow Smith admits that she struggled to accept her "curly,quot; hair that grew during the discussion about colorism

%MINIFYHTML89a9fd97953ed3be9ffdb1ed8bc843cc13%

During the most recent episode of Red Table Talk, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow spoke about colorism and how this racially charged social phenomenon affects people of color. While discussing this, the young star went on to relate this to her own experience, admitting that she used to be very insecure about her & # 39; curly & # 39; hair. while growing up.

The 19-year-old, who currently sports a haircut, shared with the audience and her family, including mother Jada and grandmother Adrienne and their family friends Mia and Madison, who struggled to accept her natural curls at the past.

As mentioned above, the main theme of the episode was colorism, which, according to the definition provided at the beginning of the program, is "discrimination or prejudice based on skin tone of members of the same race."

‘One of the problems for me growing up was my hair, it was always a fight. I would look at her (my cousin's) hair and say, "It would be so much prettier if my hair wasn't so curly … (or if)" I had long hair, "Willow shared.

Later, his mother tried to explain the reason why he could have felt this way, saying that: "The approach to the target is what is valued worldwide, it is global."

At the time the episode was filmed, Willow had not yet shaved his head, so he was rocking his natural locks, suggesting that he has accepted all the problems.

Also, he actually cut all of his hair as a symbolic gesture, not because he hated it.

She and her boyfriend Tyler Cole held a 24-hour exhibition called "The Anxiety,quot; at The Geffen Contemporary at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, and during that time, he proceeded to shave his hair as an artistic expression.

In March, during another Red Table Talk episode, Willow explained that ‘felt he was losing a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, seven, years of emotions, I just let it go. "



